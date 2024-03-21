Fife woman laundered cash in predatory Facebook PlayStation scam

A Fife mum has admitted laundering money brought in by a Facebook Marketplace PlayStation 5 scam.

Sophie Ramsay earned less than 10% of the sum raked in by a predatory fraudster known only as “James”.

Ramsay withdrew cash and took a small cut to fund her drug habit after receiving payment for the sale of a games console that never happened.

The Sony system was released in November 2020 but was subject to widespread scalping and gamers struggled to purchase the elusive devices, which were fetching up to £900.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Ramsay admitted “transferring criminal property.”

Her vulnerability was found to have been “taken advantage of” and accordingly she was admonished.

Console con

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig told the court: “On September 11 in 2021, the witness wanted to buy a PlayStation 5 from Facebook Marketplace.

“He had seen an advert for this for £450, which he thought was a good price at the time.”

Three days later, he replied to the advert, asking Ramsay why the console was being sold so cheaply.

She told him she had a funeral and children to pay for and needed money quickly.

“The witness formed the opinion everything was genuine,” Ms McKaig added.

He was told to send payment of the three-figure sum to Ramsay’s bank account, which he did.

She told him she was sending the console by first-class mail and that it was due to arrive on September 16.

No package ever came so the complainer contacted his bank and then police.

‘James’

Attempts were made to arrest Ramsay but police did not apprehend the 35-year-old until more than a year later.

In a police interview, she said: “I was in a house one day and this guy James came in.

“He targets people who are on benefits and have a drug problem.

“He asked me if I want to do it.

“I gave him access to my bank account.”

‘Taken advantage of’

Ramsay, of Arran Crescent in Kirkcaldy, admitted breaching the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

She admitted, having received criminal property – namely money – she withdrew and transferred it.

Her solicitor Heather Morrison said: “There was an agreement where money would be transferred to Ms Ramsay.

“She would withdraw it. She would take a small cut for herself.

“She said it was less than 10%.

“Essentially, this was used to fund a drug habit.

“She was in a very vulnerable position at the time.

“Ms Ramsay was taken advantage of, given her vulnerable state, however she does accept her involvement in this.

“She is in a far better situation. She has recently given birth.

“She advises she has her drug habit under control.

“She has engaged with a number of services.”

‘Not downplaying’ fraud

Admonishing Ramsay, Sheriff Robert More said: “It’s money laundering, as opposed to fraud.

“I don’t think I’ve ever come across a charge under this section of the Proceeds of Crime Act on summary complaint.

“It now makes perfect sense, in light of the comprehensive explanation by the accused at interview.

“I’m not downplaying the fact that someone was defrauded out of a relatively significant amount.

“There is no question that her vulnerability… was simply taken advantage of.”

