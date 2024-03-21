Fife woman laundered cash in predatory Facebook PlayStation scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife woman laundered cash in predatory Facebook PlayStation scam

Sophie Ramsay was admonished after a court heard her vulnerability was taken advantage of.

By Ross Gardiner
Sophie Ramsay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A Fife mum has admitted laundering money brought in by a Facebook Marketplace PlayStation 5 scam.

Sophie Ramsay earned less than 10% of the sum raked in by a predatory fraudster known only as “James”.

Ramsay withdrew cash and took a small cut to fund her drug habit after receiving payment for the sale of a games console that never happened.

The Sony system was released in November 2020 but was subject to widespread scalping and gamers struggled to purchase the elusive devices, which were fetching up to £900.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Ramsay admitted “transferring criminal property.”

Her vulnerability was found to have been “taken advantage of” and accordingly she was admonished.

Console con

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig told the court: “On September 11 in 2021, the witness wanted to buy a PlayStation 5 from Facebook Marketplace.

“He had seen an advert for this for £450, which he thought was a good price at the time.”

Three days later, he replied to the advert, asking Ramsay why the console was being sold so cheaply.

She told him she had a funeral and children to pay for and needed money quickly.

Playstation 5 console and controller
The ‘customer’ was duped into paying £450 for the non-existent PS5. Image: Shutterstock.

“The witness formed the opinion everything was genuine,” Ms McKaig added.

He was told to send payment of the three-figure sum to Ramsay’s bank account, which he did.

She told him she was sending the console by first-class mail and that it was due to arrive on September 16.

No package ever came so the complainer contacted his bank and then police.

‘James’

Attempts were made to arrest Ramsay but police did not apprehend the 35-year-old until more than a year later.

In a police interview, she said: “I was in a house one day and this guy James came in.

“He targets people who are on benefits and have a drug problem.

“He asked me if I want to do it.

“I gave him access to my bank account.”

‘Taken advantage of’

Ramsay, of Arran Crescent in Kirkcaldy, admitted breaching the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

She admitted, having received criminal property – namely money – she withdrew and transferred it.

Her solicitor Heather Morrison said: “There was an agreement where money would be transferred to Ms Ramsay.

“She would withdraw it. She would take a small cut for herself.

“She said it was less than 10%.

“Essentially, this was used to fund a drug habit.

“She was in a very vulnerable position at the time.

Phone with Facebook Marketplace logo
The deceit took place over Facebook Marketplace. Image: Shutterstock.

“Ms Ramsay was taken advantage of, given her vulnerable state, however she does accept her involvement in this.

“She is in a far better situation. She has recently given birth.

“She advises she has her drug habit under control.

“She has engaged with a number of services.”

‘Not downplaying’ fraud

Admonishing Ramsay, Sheriff Robert More said: “It’s money laundering, as opposed to fraud.

“I don’t think I’ve ever come across a charge under this section of the Proceeds of Crime Act on summary complaint.

“It now makes perfect sense, in light of the comprehensive explanation by the accused at interview.

“I’m not downplaying the fact that someone was defrauded out of a relatively significant amount.

“There is no question that her vulnerability… was simply taken advantage of.”

