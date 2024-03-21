Man to stand trial over Perthshire crash which killed young mum Rebecca Sivyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man to stand trial over Perthshire crash which killed young mum Rebecca Sivyer

Steven Allan has pled not guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Rebecca Sivyer in 2021.

By Grant McCabe
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.
Rebecca Sivyer died in the accident in 2021. Image: Supplied.

A man is to stand trial accused of causing the death of young mother Rebecca Sivyer in a Perthshire road crash.

Steven Allan, 32, is said to have been driving a Vauxhall Corsa in which 23 year-old Ms Sivyer was a front seat passenger.

Prosecutors state the incident occurred on the A94 Coupar Angus to Forfar on August 22 2021.

It is claimed Allan was using a mobile phone at the time and failed to maintain control of the car.

The indictment alleges he crossed onto the wrong side of the road, mounted a verge and crashed into a fence and tree.

The charge states Miss Sivyer, from Perth, was so severely injured in the crash, she passed away.

Rebecca Sivyer. Image: Supplied.

The case called on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow, where lawyers for Allan pled not guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lady Stacey fixed a trial due to begin in December 2024.

Allan, of Alyth, remains on bail meantime.

‘Bubbly, confident and always happy’

Miss Sivyer’s mother Wendy Ghekis described her daughter as “bubbly, confident and always happy”.

A Crowdfunder was set up by one of Miss Sivyer’s friends to help support her child and pay for funeral costs.

Flowers at Rebecca Sivyer accident scene
Rebecca’s family paid tribute one year on from the crash on the A94 between Meigle and Coupar Angus.

Wendy said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to honour Rebecca’s memory by posting photos and changing profile pictures, also for all the private messages, flowers and cards I received.

“It truly encouraged me and gave me strength to face the day.

“This, coupled with our faith, has been a blessing, comfort and healing.”

Rebecca was a school pupil in Dunning and Perth, latterly at Perth Grammar School.

She worked at SSE and had been start a new job at Aviva.

