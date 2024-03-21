Man to stand trial over Perthshire crash which killed young mum Rebecca Sivyer

A man is to stand trial accused of causing the death of young mother Rebecca Sivyer in a Perthshire road crash.

Steven Allan, 32, is said to have been driving a Vauxhall Corsa in which 23 year-old Ms Sivyer was a front seat passenger.

Prosecutors state the incident occurred on the A94 Coupar Angus to Forfar on August 22 2021.

It is claimed Allan was using a mobile phone at the time and failed to maintain control of the car.

The indictment alleges he crossed onto the wrong side of the road, mounted a verge and crashed into a fence and tree.

The charge states Miss Sivyer, from Perth, was so severely injured in the crash, she passed away.

The case called on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow, where lawyers for Allan pled not guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lady Stacey fixed a trial due to begin in December 2024.

Allan, of Alyth, remains on bail meantime.

‘Bubbly, confident and always happy’

Miss Sivyer’s mother Wendy Ghekis described her daughter as “bubbly, confident and always happy”.

A Crowdfunder was set up by one of Miss Sivyer’s friends to help support her child and pay for funeral costs.

Wendy said: “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to honour Rebecca’s memory by posting photos and changing profile pictures, also for all the private messages, flowers and cards I received.

“It truly encouraged me and gave me strength to face the day.

“This, coupled with our faith, has been a blessing, comfort and healing.”

Rebecca was a school pupil in Dunning and Perth, latterly at Perth Grammar School.

She worked at SSE and had been start a new job at Aviva.

