Pictures as huge £3 billion warship travels into Rosyth for repairs

A huge £3 billion warship has arrived in Fife to undergo repairs.

The 284-metre-long HMS Queen Elizabeth travelled under the Forth Bridges on her way to Rosyth on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Royal Navy confirmed the ship is visiting the Fife port for necessary repairs on her starboard propeller shaft coupling.

The ship had to be withdrawn from the Nato exercise Steadfast Defender last month as a result of the issues.

She was replaced by her sister ship, the HMS Prince of Wales, which left Rosyth last summer after undergoing repairs of her own.

Locals caught a glimpse of HMS Queen Elizabeth on her journey into Rosyth on Thursday.