Pictures as huge £3 billion warship travels into Rosyth for repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pictures as huge £3 billion warship travels into Rosyth for repairs

The HMS Queen Elizabeth made her way into the Fife port on Thursday.

By Chloe Burrell
HMS Queen Elizabeth.
HMS Queen Elizabeth makes her way under the Forth Bridges heading into Rosyth. Image: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

A huge £3 billion warship has arrived in Fife to undergo repairs.

The 284-metre-long HMS Queen Elizabeth travelled under the Forth Bridges on her way to Rosyth on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Royal Navy confirmed the ship is visiting the Fife port for necessary repairs on her starboard propeller shaft coupling.

The ship had to be withdrawn from the Nato exercise Steadfast Defender last month as a result of the issues.

She was replaced by her sister ship, the HMS Prince of Wales, which left Rosyth last summer after undergoing repairs of her own.

Locals caught a glimpse of HMS Queen Elizabeth on her journey into Rosyth on Thursday.

HMS Queen Elizabeth sailing under the Forth Rail Bridge.
The ship squeezed under the bridges. Image: John Pow
HMS Queen Elizabeth sailing under the Forth Rail Bridge.
The vessel is set to undergo repairs. Image: John Pow
HMS Queen Elizabeth.
Locals watched as the huge ship made her way up the Forth. Image: John Pow
HMS Queen Elizabeth.
Bystanders captured the action on Thursday. Image: John Pow
HMS Queen Elizabeth.
The vessel weighs 65,000 tonnes. Image: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

More from Fife

Fife Council has terminated its contract with First Endeavor
Fife Council terminates housing contracts weeks after construction firm 'mistakenly' sacked workers
Scott Wilson on a previous court appearance in Dundee.
Cupar pest back in the dock for touching teen during bus journey
Sophie Ramsay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife woman laundered cash in predatory Facebook PlayStation scam
Sura Miyasar leaves Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife Arabic Society treasurer given unpaid work for embezzling funds
The M90 on-slip at Crossgates.
A92 reopens near Crossgates after crash at M90 slip
Welcome to Dunfermline sign
Girl, 13, charged after 'disturbance' at high school in Dunfermline
Traffic jams at the roadworks by Scoonie Roundabout, Leven, last year.
SGN to remove temporary Leven traffic lights after delays cause day of 'utter carnage'
The main auditorium will be a flexible space with a big screen and sports simulators.
'Victory' declared for St Andrews as community reacts to Woods and Timberlake sports bar…
20mph zones will be introduced across Buckhaven and Methil witht he speed limit cut extended to Leven
20mph speed limits considered for Leven as councillors back Buckhaven and Methil scheme
3
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close

Conversation