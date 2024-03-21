Fife Pictures as huge £3 billion warship travels into Rosyth for repairs The HMS Queen Elizabeth made her way into the Fife port on Thursday. By Chloe Burrell March 21 2024, 2:22pm March 21 2024, 2:22pm Share Pictures as huge £3 billion warship travels into Rosyth for repairs Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4927988/pictures-hms-queen-elizabeth-rosyth/ Copy Link 0 comment HMS Queen Elizabeth makes her way under the Forth Bridges heading into Rosyth. Image: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS A huge £3 billion warship has arrived in Fife to undergo repairs. The 284-metre-long HMS Queen Elizabeth travelled under the Forth Bridges on her way to Rosyth on Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the Royal Navy confirmed the ship is visiting the Fife port for necessary repairs on her starboard propeller shaft coupling. The ship had to be withdrawn from the Nato exercise Steadfast Defender last month as a result of the issues. She was replaced by her sister ship, the HMS Prince of Wales, which left Rosyth last summer after undergoing repairs of her own. Locals caught a glimpse of HMS Queen Elizabeth on her journey into Rosyth on Thursday. The ship squeezed under the bridges. Image: John Pow The vessel is set to undergo repairs. Image: John Pow Locals watched as the huge ship made her way up the Forth. Image: John Pow Bystanders captured the action on Thursday. Image: John Pow The vessel weighs 65,000 tonnes. Image: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS
Conversation