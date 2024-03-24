Perthshire roofer caught with child abuse videos on his mobile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire roofer caught with child abuse videos on his mobile

Liam Thornber was placed on the sex offenders register when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having obscene files stored on his phone over a 10-week period.

By Jamie Buchan
Liam Thornber
Liam Thornber appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perthshire roofer was caught with a hidden cache of child abuse videos in which victims were as young as four years old.

Liam Thornber was placed on the Sex Offenders Register when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having obscene files stored on his phone over a 10-week period.

The 21-year-old, who has a history of driving convictions, accessed the images and clips from a messenger app called Kik.

The court that many of the videos were of the most graphic kind.

Police raid following tip-off

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “The accused was 20 years old at the time of the offence.

“He was a self-employed roofer but is now unemployed.”

Mr Harding said: “On March 1 2022, Police Scotland received intelligence that indecent images of children were being held within the accused’s home in Comrie.

“A warrant was sought and at 8.30am on March 20, police attended at the address.”

Liam Thornber leaving Perth Sheriff Court

Thornber answered the door and let the investigators inside.

“Officers explained the reason for their attendance and a black mobile phone was seized from the accused.

“The device was forensically analysed and officers found a Kik messenger application that had been used to access group chats containing indecent images of children.”

The prosecutor said all the illicit files came from the Kik app.

Cybercrime specialists uncovered 20 videos with a run time of just over 18 minutes.

The majority were of the most obscene category A, Mr Harding said.

They featured boys and girls as young as five.

A further 19 photos were uncovered, mostly of youngsters from four to 12 years old “posing erotically”.

Must register with police

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, suggested the court would defer sentence for background reports.

“I don’t propose to say anything further at this stage,” he said.

“But I would invited the court to continue bail.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Thornber: “The offence for which you have been convicted is one that attracts the notification provisions of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“This means you must register your name and address with the police, so that you can be added to the Sex Offenders Register.

“If you fail to do so, or fail to keep your details up to date, you will be committing an offence.”

Twice banned

In 2022, Thornber was disqualified from driving after taking his works van for a drunken joyride and crashing it into a private garden.

He was more than three times the limit when he careered into the property off Crieff‘s Kincardine Road, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

At the time, he was already disqualified for an earlier incident when he led police on a high speed chase.

