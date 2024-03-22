Eco-warrior pensioner from Tayport forced oil firm to stop operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eco-warrior pensioner from Tayport forced oil firm to stop operations

Julia Redman was one of a group which glued themselves to tankers at Grangemouth.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Police liaison officers speak to Jane Barlow and Gavin Cheyne, on top of the defunct tanker.
Police liaison officers speak to Jane Barlow and Gavin Cheyne, on top of the defunct tanker. Image: Jane Barlow/ PA Wire.

Climate activists who broke into an oil depot to halt fuel deliveries spent hours glued to two tankers, not realising the trucks were decommissioned and had not been used for years.

Among the group of five was Tayport pensioner Julia Redman, 72, and student Alexander Cowtan, 28, of Fintry, Stirlingshire.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the group gained entry to the site at 5am on July 19 last year, using bolt cutters to make an eight-foot hole in the fence.

They spray painted the windows and tanks of fuel delivery tankers and glued their locks.

They climbed onto oil tankers and glued themselves – or pretended to glue themselves – to them and lay down and sat on the ground, causing oil and fuel and lubricants distributor Certas Energy to shut down operations.

Eco-warriors Gavin Cheyne and Julia Redman.
Eco-warriors Gavin Cheyne and Julia Redman leave court.

Hannah Taylor, 23, of Glasgow, 56-year-old Gavin Cheyne, of Portobello and Kate Prasher, 69, of Melrose appeared with Redman and Cowtan in court for sentencing.

They had earlier been found guilty of vandalism and criminal trespass at the site, in South Shore Road, Grangemouth, and were fined £840 each.

They all denied the offences but told the court they did not dispute the facts.

‘Defunct’ tankers

Cowtan, a PhD physics student, said: “Over the course of the day it became clear that the tanker I had glued myself to was, ironically, defunct and had been for two years.

“I had several conversations with the police and also with some of the employees.

“About 4pm I debonded myself from the tanker by peeling bits of glue off my hands and waited in the car park for the police officers to safely arrest me.”

Eco-warrior Alexander Cowtan.
Alexander Cowtan from Stirlingshire.

IT professional Cheyne added: “The two tankers that we were next to had been out of commission for a long time – as we were told by employees who were trying to point out to us that our actions were ineffective.

“They said, ‘we don’t use these, they’re for training’, and I’d also note that the two tankers were in different livery – old branding – and I noticed that one of them hadn’t been taxed or MoT’d for a long time.

“The tankers that were in action were only sprayed on the windscreen.

“The action we took was peaceful and we were successful in shutting the plant down for a day.”

Eco-warriors given prison warning after oil firm protest

The five accused, part of climate change protest group This Is Rigged, said their plan was to “cause disruption to the fossil fuel industry and signal that time has run out”.

Taylor said: “A just court would prosecute Ineos [the refinery owner] rather than us.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon, said: “I appreciate you were protesting about climate change but you committed criminal offences which the court will not tolerate.”

He warned them further offences could see them jailed.

