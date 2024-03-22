Front of Arbroath shop partially collapses after ram raid involving stolen lorry

The front of an Arbroath convenience store has partially collapsed after a ram raid involving a stolen lorry.

Police were called to the row of shops on Mayfield Terrace just before 6am on Friday after an HGV was driven into the building.

Mayfield Foodstore has been left severely damaged with the entrance left in a pile of rubble and parts of the ceiling hanging down.

The lorry also smashed into a parked car nearby.

Mayfield Foodstore is owned by Salah Ub Dan, 63, who has had the shop since 2008

Worker Muhammad Adnan, 43, said: “The next-door neighbour phoned me this morning.

“We came here at about 7.30am.

“When I saw it I was shocked.

“They came with a van and went straight into the wall, I think, and then just ran.

“The van crashed into the front and then one of the people came inside and took things.

“We can’t get inside so we don’t know what they took, we will need to check later on how much the loss is.

“It makes me feel unhappy, this is my work. We don’t know how long it will be closed now.

“I am feeling so sad, I usually work four days a week.”

Police probe attempted break-in involving lorry in Arbroath

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.50am on Friday, we received a report of an attempted break-in to two shops in Mayfield Terrace, Arbroath involving a stolen lorry.

“It was also involved in a crash with a parked car on Lethnot Road a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

