Arbroath pedestrian left with eight broken bones and punctured lung after collision

Humza Hussain pled guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

By Ross Gardiner
Humza Hussain.
Humza Hussain.

A driver who left a pedestrian with eight broken bones and a punctured lung when he ran over him in Arbroath has been banned from the road.

Humza Hussain previously pled guilty to causing serious injury to the pedestrian by driving without due care or attention.

A court heard Hussain was driving on Burnside Drive in Arbroath at 8.50pm on November 11 in 2022.

While behind the wheel of his private-plated vehicle, he failed to maintain adequate observations of the road ahead.

He failed to see the pedestrian crossing the road in front of him and then failed to take emergency evasive action.

He subsequently collided with the 66-year-old.

Multiple injuries

The man, who had been drinking, suffered a number of broken bones as a result of the collision.

He sustained four broken ribs and a punctured lung.

He also suffered a broken ankle, left wrist, right forearm and right elbow.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but did not require any surgery.

23-year-old Hussain – formerly of Arbroath but now of Constitution Street in Aberdeen – pled guilty at a hearing last month.

He returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court, where he was disqualified from driving for a year by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

The sheriff also fined Hussain £450, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

