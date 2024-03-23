Cowdenbeath man jailed for trying to strike 15-year-old with knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cowdenbeath man jailed for trying to strike 15-year-old with knife

The sentencing sheriff said a community disposal would have been 'wholly inadequate and inappropriate'.

By Jamie McKenzie
Whyte appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A Cowdenbeath man who tried to strike a 15-year-old boy with a knife has been jailed for eight months.

William Whyte, 44, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault at an address in his hometown on November 18 last year.

He also admitted having a knife in public without lawful authority on the same date.

Steak knife

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court that at around 10.20pm Whyte entered a property and was challenged by the complainer in the hallway about a previous incident.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused then grabbed the complainer by the chest of his t-shirt and said ‘right, you’.

“The accused was pushed away by the complainer, who told him not to touch him.

“The accused then stated ‘do you really want to start this?’ and pulled a knife out from his back left hand trouser pocket.

“The knife was between six and seven inches in length and appeared similar to a steak knife”.

A woman in the property heard raised voices and separated them and told Whyte to put the knife away, which he did.

She then took it from his back pocket after the situation calmed down.

Police were contacted and they seized the blade and Whyte was later traced and charged.

Desperate circumstances

The main charge admitted by Whyte states he assaulted a boy, then aged 15, by seizing him by his clothing, pushing him on the body and attempting to strike him on the body with a knife.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said first offender Whyte had experienced a decline in personal circumstances at the time due to losing his brother and home and that he turned to alcohol and diazepam to cope.

The solicitor said her client, of Sinclair Drive, Cowdenbeath, did not recall much of the offence but accepts his conduct.

She said he has been working with support services and is currently abstaining from alcohol.

She added: “He understands the seriousness of this and is grateful nothing worse happened”.

Sentencing

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson told Whyte: “I appreciate you appear before the court as a first offender and you have reached the age of 44 without having previously come to the attention of the authorities.

“But I have to look at the facts of this case… you went to this house armed with a knife and you assaulted the complainer and you attempted to strike him with this knife, in terms of the libel.

“This is a serious matter and a structured deferred sentence, as recommended in a social work report, is a wholly inadequate and inappropriate disposal for a matter like this, notwithstanding the fact you have no previous convictions”.

Sheriff Robertson jailed Whyte for eight months.

