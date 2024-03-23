Driver, 39, dies after crash on B954 near Newtyle

A 39-year old has died after a crash near Newtyle.

The incident happened on the B954, between the Angus village and Auchterhouse, at around 2.15pm on Friday.

Police were called after a blue BMW had collided with a tree.

The driver was the only occupant of the car and although paramedics attended, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police appeal for witnesses after driver death

Sergeant Willie Strachan, Tayside Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is a busy road, a direct route between Dundee and Newtyle.

“A number of people stopped to assist at the scene, and we have managed to speak to them but are keen to hear from anyone who has not yet been contacted by police or who may have, for example, dashcam footage from the road showing the type of vehicle involved, that may assist our investigation.”

Information can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 1862 of Friday March 22.