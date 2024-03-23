Tay Road Bridge reopens after vehicle breaks down in contraflow system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge reopens after vehicle breaks down in contraflow system

Road users were advised to use an alternative route.

By Ben MacDonald
Tay Road Bridge
The Tay Road Bridge had to close. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Tay Road Bridge has reopened in both directions after a vehicle broke down on Saturday morning.

Traffic Scotland announced just before 12pm that the bridge had to close while a recovery operation took place.

The vehicle was situated within the contraflow system heading towards Fife.

Road users were told to expect delays and advised to use an alternative route if possible.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Left to right: Danni Menzies, Caz Milligan and Kirsten Cameron.
13 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
3
Police outside the hilltown shop after a breakin
Man, 35, arrested after alleged robbery at Hilltown shop
The Green Hotel in Kinross with pictures of ripped carpet
Dundee woman slams 'run-down' state of Kinross hotel in scathing review
4
The scene of the crash on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car lands on roof in Dundee crash
Family sessions will take place in the main competition pools at Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson
How families can still swim at the Dundee Olympia this Easter despite leisure and…
4
Dundee double rapist Daniel Robertson.
Dundee double rapist jailed for seven years
Liam Jones is missing from the MSC Euribia cruise ship. Image: Shutterstock/Jay Boyd
Dundee man, 23, feared to have gone overboard on cruise ship
Alistair Hutton died in the workplace accident at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen.
Engineering firm fined after death of Tayside plumber at hospital site
Pyrotechnics were set off during the Dundee v St Johnstone game. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Man, 21, charged after pyrotechnics set off at Dundee v St Johnstone game
Kevin Henderson.
Former chef from Dundee claimed £25k benefits by fraud