Dundee Tay Road Bridge reopens after vehicle breaks down in contraflow system Road users were advised to use an alternative route. By Ben MacDonald March 23 2024, 12:03pm March 23 2024, 12:03pm The Tay Road Bridge has reopened in both directions after a vehicle broke down on Saturday morning. Traffic Scotland announced just before 12pm that the bridge had to close while a recovery operation took place. The vehicle was situated within the contraflow system heading towards Fife. Road users were told to expect delays and advised to use an alternative route if possible. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.