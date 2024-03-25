Paramedic took an hour to be summoned to tragic Stirling man, inquiry told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paramedic took an hour to be summoned to tragic Stirling man, inquiry told

An ambulance service co-ordinator said she may have been 'distracted' during the emergency at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Graham Anderson's fatal accident inquiry has heard how it took an hour to realise a paramedic had not been dispatched to to site where he ultimately died.
An ambulance service co-ordinator took an hour to pass on a case involving a Stirling man who had a heart attack and died in his office, a fatal accident inquiry heard.

Explaining the 60-minute delay in sending the case for triage – during which frantic first-aiders battled to keep Graham Anderson alive – Claire Goodfellow said she must have been “distracted” by a phone call.

Miss Goodfellow, 48, a qualified advanced paramedic, was giving evidence on Friday, the second day of a fatal accident inquiry into the death of Mr Anderson, 59 at the petrochemicals plant in Grangemouth, on May 1 2020.

Call took hour to pass on

The probe heard that during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic the Scottish Ambulance Service had introduced a new system to deal with some 999 calls.

Those initially rated less urgent were colour-coded “teal” and callers were told to expect a return call from someone who would work out how best to help them.

Mr Anderson, a stores co-ordinator, was found lying in his office at the CalaChem complex at 7.50 to 7.55am.

Staff rang 999 at 7.57am and an ambulance service call handler took details and the Scottish Ambulance Service computer system coded the case “teal”.

CalaChem, Grangemouth
CalaChem, Grangemouth. Image: Google.

The inquiry heard it then appeared on a spreadsheet in front of Miss Goodfellow, whose job was to allocate it to a remote-working paramedic who would phone and speak to those with Mr Anderson.

Miss Goodfellow said, at the time, the system was that she would manually select a free paramedic, then ring them to give the job.

The court heard the system has since been changed.

Miss Goodfellow admitted it had taken 60 minutes for her to phone the paramedic.

She had only realised the case was outstanding when a manager queried why the call was “still sitting”.

She immediately rang the remote paramedic to tell him he had been allocated – at 9.10am – more than 70 minutes after the first call from CalaChem.

Call played to inquiry

Miss Goodfellow told the inquiry, at Stirling Sheriff Court: “Normally I do the two steps together.

“The only thing I can think of is I was about to phone him and the phone rang and I was distracted.”

At 9.15 the remote paramedic – who had by then spoken to first-aiders with Mr Anderson – phoned her back.

In a tape recording, played to the inquiry, he tells her: “It’ll need to be a red call.

“Sudden collapse, blue. He regained consciousness but he’s got chest pain.”

Miss Goodfellow responds “Oh God. Right” and upgrades the call to red.

An ambulance was dispatched, arriving at 9.22am, but there was then a further wait while the crew donned PPE.

Mr Anderson went into cardiac arrest and was formally pronounced dead an hour later, due to coronary atheroma and thrombosis.

The inquiry heard earlier from first-aider Graham Malcolm, who said the Scottish Ambulance Service had taken “what seemed like a lifetime” to turn up.

The inquiry, before Sheriff Keith O’Mahony, will continue in April.

