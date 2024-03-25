Dundee Teen, 17, charged after ‘attack’ on staff member at Dundee school The male youth is expected to appear in court at a later date. By Kieran Webster March 25 2024, 1:59pm March 25 2024, 1:59pm Share Teen, 17, charged after ‘attack’ on staff member at Dundee school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4930957/atttack-staff-member-dundee-school/ Copy Link Police were called to a high school in Dundee on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A 17-year-old male has been charged after an alleged attack on a member of staff at a Dundee school. Police were called to a high school in the city, which cannot be named for legal reasons, on Friday morning after reports a staff member had been assaulted. It has not been confirmed whether the worker suffered any injuries. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Friday, police were called to a report of a member of staff assaulted at a high school in Dundee. Youth due in court after ‘assault’ at Dundee high school “A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with this assault. “He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date. “A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.” A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”