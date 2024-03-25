Teen, 17, charged after ‘attack’ on staff member at Dundee school

A 17-year-old male has been charged after an alleged attack on a member of staff at a Dundee school.

Police were called to a high school in the city, which cannot be named for legal reasons, on Friday morning after reports a staff member had been assaulted.

It has not been confirmed whether the worker suffered any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am on Friday, police were called to a report of a member of staff assaulted at a high school in Dundee.

“A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with this assault.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”