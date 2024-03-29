Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music complaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music complaint

John McHale left the woman with permanent injuries as the noise complaint got out of hand.

By Jamie McKenzie
John McHale.
John McHale.

A Fife man who slashed a pregnant woman with a Samurai sword after a loud music complaint has been jailed.

John McHale’s victim was left with a slash wound to two fingers when she stepped between him and her partner, who had just been to a neighbour’s door to complain about the noise.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard she has suffered psychological effects as well as permanent scarring because of the Boxing Day 2021 incident in Ossian Crescent, Methil.

McHale, 26, earlier pled guilty to an amended charge of culpably and recklessly striking the pregnant woman on the hand to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told him the harm he caused the woman was “very significant and profound” and jailed him for 16 months.

Sword attack

Prosecutor Eve McKaig told the court that around 5am on December 26 2021 the victim and her partner were woken by loud music from the home of a neighbour – McHale’s father.

The woman fruitlessly banged on the living room floor, sent texts to McHale’s father and brother and phoned the house.

Her partner went to the man’s door at around 6.30am, McHale answered and an argument ensued.

The woman heard shouting and went downstairs to investigate.

The fiscal depute said: “She saw the accused holding what she believed to be a pole, due to its length.

“The object was raised in the air.

“(The woman), concerned for (the man) whose back was turned, attempted to stand between him and the accused.

“She stated ‘I am pregnant’ and reached her hands up to prevent him swinging towards (the man).

“She then felt pain to her left hand, which began to bleed.

“(The man), upon hearing her shout ‘you have just cut my hand,’ turned towards the accused and saw him running back towards his father’s address in possession of a sword.”

She said the woman needed an operation for tendon damage and had to remain awake during surgery due to the fact she was pregnant.

‘No alternative’ to prison

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told McHale, of Cartmore Road, Lochgelly, he bears criminal responsibility for the injuries.

Referring to her victim impact statement, Sheriff Borthwick said it is not only physical injuries she struggles with but “profound effects on her mental health”

He also highlighted McHale’s “significant record of previous convictions”.

He added: “There is no alternative but a custodial sentence”.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin had argued for a community disposal.

The lawyer said it is accepted his client did not mean to hurt anyone and emphasised his circumstances have improved since December 2021, when he was drinking too much and taking drugs.

“The difference between 2021 and today is stark.

“His attitude to this offence is appropriate; he has what appears to be significant remorse towards the complainer.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

