Clawing woman tried to ‘get to eyes’ of Dundee taxi driver in Boxing Day attack

Michaela Walton was infuriated the driver would not take five passengers in his cab.

By Ciaran Shanks
Walton clawed at the taxi driver's face. Image: DC Thomson.
Walton clawed at the taxi driver's face. Image: DC Thomson.

A woman launched a frenzied Boxing Day attack on a Dundee taxi driver, “trying to get to his eyes”, after being told he would not be able to fit all of her friends into his car.

Fuming Michaela Walton aimed for Raees Ahmed’s eyes as she scratched his face.

She also repeatedly punched him after getting into the front of the cab in St Ninian Terrace.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Walton flew into a rage after being told she and four other females would not all be able to be transported in the five-seater vehicle.

‘Trying to get to his eyes’

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused had occupied the front passenger seat,”

“Mr Ahmed explained again that he was unable to take them all.

“The accused lunged over and began to attack him by punching him and scratching him, trying to get to his eyes.”

Mr Ahmed desperately tried to dial 999 from within the car but Walton, of Dunmore Street, cancelled the call via the central console.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The accused left the vehicle and Mr Ahmed dialled 999 again.

“He was joined by another driver from his firm and awaited police attending.”

Guilty

Walton was arrested and provided a “no comment” interview to officers at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

At Dundee Sheriff Court last week, the 25-year-old first offender pled guilty to assaulting Mr Ahmed on December 26 2022 by repeatedly punching and scratching him on the head to his injury.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until next month in order for reports to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

