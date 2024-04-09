What are Stirling University students wearing to class?

Stirling students are known for their remarkable sense of style.

This week, our eye for style led us to Stirling University, where we saw numerous creative fashion choices.

Leather coats are currently extremely popular and each student wears it as an accessory to make it casual yet trendy.

All seven Stirling students guided us through their wardrobe decisions before heading to class.

Diana Raschella,22, from Italy

What are you studying?

Human resources.

What are you wearing?

I am wearing my vegan Adidas sambas, Bershka jeans, a Solána teeshirt from her concert and my jewellery is all gifted.

How would you describe your style?

It’s definitely a little grungy and a bit of everything.

Where do you like to shop?

Thrift shops and my parent’s wardrobe.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

My mother in the 80s.

Alexander Marfunin,20, from Northern Ireland

What are you studying?

Law.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is retro leather from a thrift shop, my shoes and leather bag are from an auction, my belt is from my grandfather and my trousers are Levi’s.

How would you describe your style?

My style is a little bit retro and modern.

Where do you like to shop?

Thrift shops.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I think Elvis Presley in the 50s was an icon.

Nieve McKay,21, from Glasgow

What are you studying?

Marketing.

What are you wearing?

My leather jacket, white top and pink skirt are from Asos and my shoes are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

My aesthetic is cute, girly, and pink.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos and H&M are my go-tos.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Instagram influencer Jasmine Tookes.

Yuan Qin,28, from China

What are you studying?

Sport management.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from a shop in China, my cargos are Superdry and my shoes are Air Jordan 3s.

How would you describe your style?

Edgy with a bit of sport I would say.

Where do you like to shop?

Superdry.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Various different fashion brands.

Hannah Young,20, from Dunfermline

What are you studying?

Politics and sociology.

What are you wearing?

My bag is from Primark, my jacket is from Motel Rocks, my jeans are Levi’s, and my shoes are Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

My style is the late 2000s.

Where do you like to shop?

Depop and Vinted are my favourites.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Emma Chamberland.

Emma Burchell,22, from Glasgow

What are you studying?

Marketing.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is Stradivarius, my jeans and top are Zara and my shoes are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Street style and casual vibes for sure.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop in Zara, Berksha and Asos.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Content creators on social media help my outfit inspiration.

Hannah Mclean,22, from Glasgow

What are you studying?

Marketing.

What are you wearing?

My top is Damson Madder with petite designs, my trousers are H&M and my shoes are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

My style is a combination of comfortable vibes and style, depending on how I’m feeling.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Asos.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Victoria Secret model Elsa Hosk.