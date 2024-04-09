What are Stirling University students wearing to class?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

What are Stirling University students wearing to class?

The students showed off their chic outfits.

Three fashionable university students talked us through their looks. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson
Three fashionable university students talked us through their looks. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson
By Kaya Macleod

Stirling students are known for their remarkable sense of style.

This week, our eye for style led us to Stirling University, where we saw numerous creative fashion choices.

Leather coats are currently extremely popular and each student wears it as an accessory to make it casual yet trendy.

All seven Stirling students guided us through their wardrobe decisions before heading to class.

Diana Raschella,22, from Italy

Diana likes to dress in a little bit of everything. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Human resources.

What are you wearing?

I am wearing my vegan Adidas sambas, Bershka jeans, a Solána teeshirt from her concert and my jewellery is all gifted.

How would you describe your style?

It’s definitely a little grungy and a bit of everything.

Where do you like to shop?

Thrift shops and my parent’s wardrobe.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

My mother in the 80s.

Alexander Marfunin,20, from Northern Ireland

Shopping for clothes in auctions is right up Alexander’s street. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Law.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is retro leather from a thrift shop, my shoes and leather bag are from an auction, my belt is from my grandfather and my trousers are Levi’s.

How would you describe your style?

My style is a little bit retro and modern.

Where do you like to shop?

Thrift shops.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I think Elvis Presley in the 50s was an icon.

Nieve McKay,21, from Glasgow

Nieve finds inspiration on social media sites like Instagram. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Marketing.

What are you wearing?

My leather jacket, white top and pink skirt are from Asos and my shoes are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

My aesthetic is cute, girly, and pink.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos and H&M are my go-tos.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Instagram influencer Jasmine Tookes.

Yuan Qin,28, from China

Most of Yuan’s clothing is from China. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Sport management.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from a shop in China, my cargos are Superdry and my shoes are Air Jordan 3s.

How would you describe your style?

Edgy with a bit of sport I would say.

Where do you like to shop?

Superdry.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Various different fashion brands.

Hannah Young,20, from Dunfermline

Hannah describes her style as the late 2000s. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Politics and sociology.

What are you wearing?

My bag is from Primark, my jacket is from Motel Rocks, my jeans are Levi’s, and my shoes are Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

My style is the late 2000s.

Where do you like to shop?

Depop and Vinted are my favourites.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Emma Chamberland.

Emma Burchell,22, from Glasgow

Emma’s outfits are inspired by famous influencers. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Marketing.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is Stradivarius, my jeans and top are Zara and my shoes are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Street style and casual vibes for sure.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop in Zara, Berksha and Asos.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Content creators on social media help my outfit inspiration.

Hannah Mclean,22, from Glasgow

Hannah prefers a laid-back vibe in her style. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Marketing.

What are you wearing?

My top is Damson Madder with petite designs, my trousers are H&M and my shoes are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

My style is a combination of comfortable vibes and style, depending on how I’m feeling.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Asos.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

Victoria Secret model Elsa Hosk.

More from Lifestyle

Dundee foodie Lennox Eats visited The Selkie and other venues for Dundee Eat Week. Image: Lennox Eats.
How did the first Dundee Eat Week go down with customers?
One of the many famous statues in Angus. Image: DC Thomson
7 wonderful statues in Angus and the stories behind them
Jackie Chan has reassured fans concerned about his health (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Jackie Chan reassures fans concerned about his health: ‘Don’t worry!’
Pet Shop Boys reveal demo tapes including West End Girls in a BBC documentary (BBC Studios/Harry Truman)
Pet Shop Boys reveal demo tapes including West End Girls in BBC documentary
Armando Iannucci is one of the new fellows elected to the Royal Society of Edinburgh (Ian West/PA)
Iannucci and Magnusson among new fellows of Scotland’s national academy
Casualty and Waterloo Road actress Christine Tremarco is joining the cast of ITV soap Emmerdale (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios/PA)
Casualty star Christine Tremarco to join cast of Emmerdale
Drivers are struggling to get in and out of parked cars because of the increasing size of their vehicles, according to a new study (Alamy/PA)
Wider cars mean drivers struggle to get in and out when parked – study
Kevin Costner’s western epic is set for a Cannes Film Festival debut (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kevin Costner’s western epic set for Cannes Film Festival debut
Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry at his home in 2003 (Bill Haber/AP)
New Orleans R&B singer Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry dies aged 87
Marisa Abela and Jack O’Connell attending the world premiere of Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Back To Black (Ian West/PA)
Jack O’Connell says Marisa Abela ‘knuckled down so hard’ to play Amy Winehouse

Conversation