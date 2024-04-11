24-year-old banned from Perth nightclub after assaulting staff

A man has been ordered to engage in a young offender’s project after punching the boss of Loft Nightclub in the face.

Charles Lyndsay admitted assaulting Craig Fraser and security doorman Evan Lyall after attending the South Street club in the early hours of August 26 last year.

Lyndsay, 24, was ordered out of the venue for arguing with another person and became hostile when trying to get back in.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Lyndsay “doesn’t fully remember” throwing the punches due to his level of drunkenness.

He has now been furnished with an exclusion order, keeping him out of the establishment.

Lyndsay was ordered to complete the Right Track programme, a scheme for offenders aged 16 to 26, as part of a structured deferred sentence.

Became aggressive

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “At 1.10am on August 26 in 2023, Mr Lyndsay and another person were arguing.

“Security staff asked both to leave the premises.

“He was informed that he must leave the nightclub.”

Lyndsay made repeated attempts to re-enter the club.

Mr McKenzie said: “When it became apparent he would not be allowed back in, Mr Lyndsay became aggressive.

“Craig Fraser and Evan Lyall were both security staff.

“Mr Lyndsay clenched his fist and shortly thereafter punched Mr Fraser on the head, making contact just below his lip.

“Evan Lyall intervened. Mr Lyndsay also punched him on the head.

“Neither were injured as a result of the punches.

“Police were contacted and traced Mr Lyndsay outside the premises, still behaving in an aggressive manner.

“He appeared to be intoxicated.”

Officers took Lyndsay to West Bell Street HQ.

Regretful

Lyndsay, of Atholl Drive in Stanley, admitted assaulting the two Loft staff members.

He had been released on bail six weeks earlier in connection with another matter.

His solicitor Pauline Cullerton explained her client had been at a family engagement party earlier, before ending up at the popular nightclub.

“His intention was not to consume alcohol.

“He doesn’t fully remember events due to his level of intoxication but fully accepts he has pled guilty to the charge and accepts responsibility for his behaviour.

“He’s regretful of his actions.”

She added: “There’s no difficulty with an exclusion order.”

Low risk

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a six month structured deferred sentence – with a review in three months – for Lyndsay to complete the Right Track programme.

She also granted an exclusion order, banning Lyndsay from Loft, at the prosecution’s request.

The sheriff noted Lyndsay suffers PTSD from when he was the victim of an assault and his risk of reoffending is categorised as low.

