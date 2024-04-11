24-year-old banned from Perth nightclub after assaulting staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
24-year-old banned from Perth nightclub after assaulting staff

Charles Lyndsay threw punches at the manager of The Loft and a doorman after being denied re-entry.

By Ross Gardiner
Loft nightclub in Perth.
The assaults happened outside Loft nightclub on Perth's South Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A man has been ordered to engage in a young offender’s project after punching the boss of Loft Nightclub in the face.

Charles Lyndsay admitted assaulting Craig Fraser and security doorman Evan Lyall after attending the South Street club in the early hours of August 26 last year.

Lyndsay, 24, was ordered out of the venue for arguing with another person and became hostile when trying to get back in.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Lyndsay “doesn’t fully remember” throwing the punches due to his level of drunkenness.

He has now been furnished with an exclusion order, keeping him out of the establishment.

Lyndsay was ordered to complete the Right Track programme, a scheme for offenders aged 16 to 26, as part of a structured deferred sentence.

Became aggressive

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “At 1.10am on August 26 in 2023, Mr Lyndsay and another person were arguing.

“Security staff asked both to leave the premises.

“He was informed that he must leave the nightclub.”

Lyndsay made repeated attempts to re-enter the club.

Mr McKenzie said: “When it became apparent he would not be allowed back in, Mr Lyndsay became aggressive.

“Craig Fraser and Evan Lyall were both security staff.

“Mr Lyndsay clenched his fist and shortly thereafter punched Mr Fraser on the head, making contact just below his lip.

“Evan Lyall intervened. Mr Lyndsay also punched him on the head.

“Neither were injured as a result of the punches.

“Police were contacted and traced Mr Lyndsay outside the premises, still behaving in an aggressive manner.

“He appeared to be intoxicated.”

Officers took Lyndsay to West Bell Street HQ.

Regretful

Lyndsay, of Atholl Drive in Stanley, admitted assaulting the two Loft staff members.

He had been released on bail six weeks earlier in connection with another matter.

His solicitor Pauline Cullerton explained her client had been at a family engagement party earlier, before ending up at the popular nightclub.

“His intention was not to consume alcohol.

“He doesn’t fully remember events due to his level of intoxication but fully accepts he has pled guilty to the charge and accepts responsibility for his behaviour.

“He’s regretful of his actions.”

She added: “There’s no difficulty with an exclusion order.”

Low risk

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a six month structured deferred sentence – with a review in three months – for Lyndsay to complete the Right Track programme.

She also granted an exclusion order, banning Lyndsay from Loft, at the prosecution’s request.

The sheriff noted Lyndsay suffers PTSD from when he was the victim of an assault and his risk of reoffending is categorised as low.

