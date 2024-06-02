Creepy Dundee bus driver drove Fife route while sharing seat with 15-year-old girl

A perverted Dundee bus driver is on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting misconduct with a teenage girl while on a Fife service.

Christopher McIntosh, 38, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit sexual activity with – or towards – a girl last year

His victim was aged 15 at the time.

On various occasions in March and April 2023, he repeatedly kissed her on the mouth and embraced her during bus journeys.

On April 10, he was caught driving the Number 64 route through Fife while sharing his seat in the cab with the girl.

After denying this was dangerous, he was convicted of driving without due care or attention.

McIntosh will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

Caught on camera

McIntosh, of Younger Gardens in Dundee, pled guilty to an amended charge of engaging in sexual activity with someone under 16.

He stood trial accused of driving dangerously while on shift on April 10 last year.

That evening, his shift driving the Moffat and Williamson service between St Andrews and Glenrothes lasted from 3.40pm to 1.02am.

The court was shown a series of CCTV clips from inside the bus.

During the later hours of his shift, McIntosh shared the driver’s seat in his cab with the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He reached speeds of 46mph and sat with his arm around the girl while carrying out his duties.

McIntosh was also seen on the footage repeatedly looing at a mobile phone while driving.

‘These are risks’

First offender McIntosh claimed this driving was careless, rather than dangerous.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “The Crown have libelled that the accused drove dangerously as a child was sitting on the driver’s seat.

“We see the accused driving with the female passenger within the cab of the bus, within his official capacity as a bus driver, while working.

“There was illumination of a mobile phone while driving.

“The Crown would argue that these are risks while driving.

“Looking at a mobile phone is a distraction and having a passenger within the bus cab whilst driving is a risk.

“It’s not a single incident, it’s over the course of hours.”

On register

Sheriff John Rafferty convicted McIntosh of the lesser offence of careless driving.

He deferred sentencing on both charges until July 4 and ordered background reports.

The sheriff also placed McIntosh on the Sex Offenders Register for a period of time which will be determined at the next hearing.

