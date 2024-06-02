Creepy Dundee bus driver drove Fife route while sharing seat with 15-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Creepy Dundee bus driver drove Fife route while sharing seat with 15-year-old girl

Christopher McIntosh in now on the sex offenders register after his perverted conduct onboard a Moffat and Williamson service.

By Ross Gardiner
Christopher McIntosh
Christopher McIntosh.

A perverted Dundee bus driver is on the Sex Offenders Register after admitting misconduct with a teenage girl while on a Fife service.

Christopher McIntosh, 38, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit sexual activity with – or towards – a girl last year

His victim was aged 15 at the time.

On various occasions in March and April 2023, he repeatedly kissed her on the mouth and embraced her during bus journeys.

On April 10, he was caught driving the Number 64 route through Fife while sharing his seat in the cab with the girl.

After denying this was dangerous, he was convicted of driving without due care or attention.

McIntosh will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

Caught on camera

McIntosh, of Younger Gardens in Dundee, pled guilty to an amended charge of engaging in sexual activity with someone under 16.

He stood trial accused of driving dangerously while on shift on April 10 last year.

That evening, his shift driving the Moffat and Williamson service between St Andrews and Glenrothes lasted from 3.40pm to 1.02am.

The court was shown a series of CCTV clips from inside the bus.

During the later hours of his shift, McIntosh shared the driver’s seat in his cab with the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He reached speeds of 46mph and sat with his arm around the girl while carrying out his duties.

McIntosh was also seen on the footage repeatedly looing at a mobile phone while driving.

‘These are risks’

First offender McIntosh claimed this driving was careless, rather than dangerous.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “The Crown have libelled that the accused drove dangerously as a child was sitting on the driver’s seat.

“We see the accused driving with the female passenger within the cab of the bus, within his official capacity as a bus driver, while working.

“There was illumination of a mobile phone while driving.

“The Crown would argue that these are risks while driving.

“Looking at a mobile phone is a distraction and having a passenger within the bus cab whilst driving is a risk.

“It’s not a single incident, it’s over the course of hours.”

On register

Sheriff John Rafferty convicted McIntosh of the lesser offence of careless driving.

He deferred sentencing on both charges until July 4 and ordered background reports.

The sheriff also placed McIntosh on the Sex Offenders Register for a period of time which will be determined at the next hearing.

