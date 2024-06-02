‘Good quality’ Perth cafe is being staffed by English language students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Good quality’ Perth cafe is being staffed by English language students

Acorn Cafe on High Street has been launched in partnership with Esolperth.

By Chloe Burrell
Linda El-Miligy, manager of Acorn Cafe in Perth.
Linda El-Miligy is the manager of the new Acorn Cafe in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new cafe in Perth city centre has been launched in partnership with English language charity Esolperth.

Acorn Cafe has opened in the former Little Bird unit on High Street and is serving up tea, coffee and a mix of sweet and savoury homemade goods.

The enterprise – which is classed as a Community Interest Company (CIC) – offers work experience to students at Esolperth.

It will also raise money for the charity and is run by Esolperth’s centre manager and senior tutor Linda El-Miligy.

She told The Courier that the cafe, which opened on May 12, will give registered Esol students the “confidence” to go out and find work.

Linda El-Miligy, manager of Acorn Cafe in Perth.
Linda El-Miligy is at the helm of Acorn Cafe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Linda, 73, said: “We’re offering cheap and good quality food.

“The whole idea behind the cafe was because we have over 150 students registered this year from 23 different countries.

“99.9% of them want to work but they’re struggling to get work because they’re not familiar with the culture and they struggle with the language.

“Those of us at Esolperth thought this would be a really good idea to give them hands-on work experience so that after a couple of months, when they’ve got their confidence, they can go out into the real world and find out that I’m not so bad after all!

Perth cafe offering work experience to English language students

“They all want to stay here and they all want to become part of the community.

“Working is an important part of that.”

Linda explained that each student working at the cafe is a volunteer and added that the reaction to the scheme has been “positive”.

“The feedback has been absolutely fantastic,” Linda continued.

“Just positive and really good. Everybody has been really nice.

“Our goal is to see our volunteers go into proper jobs in normal restaurants and hotels with experience so they take pride in what they’re doing and they’re successful.

“They will then integrate into the community and everybody will get on.

“We will train them and then they will go onto other busy places.”

Linda El-Miligy serving a customer at Acorn Cafe in Perth.
Linda serving a customer at the new cafe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Rani Melrose, who works for Perth Minorities Association, has also offered a helping hand to Linda in the cafe.

She said that, as well as providing students with valuable skills, it is also a “cost-effective” place for people to come grab a bite.

She added: “Although the ethos is based on the students who are gaining life skills and knowledge of working within the community, it is also providing a really cost-effective place for folk to come and eat.

“It’s a really relaxed and informal environment.”

