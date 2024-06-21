Methil menace jailed for revolting crimes across Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Methil menace jailed for revolting crimes across Fife

William McAllister tried to rob a 15-year-old, extorted a man for cash and placed his bleeding hand in a victim's mouth.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McAllister's crimes were outlined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A 20-year-old who left a teenager “terrified” during a failed robbery bid in Kirkcaldy has been sent to detention for 30 months.

William McAllister appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault and attempted robbery on St Clair Street on April 24 this year.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court previously McAllister initially asked his 15-year-old victim to walk him across the street because he was drunk.

The boy declined and tried to get past but McAllister blocked him, asked for money and said: “I’ve got a blade on me”.

The fiscal depute said: “The complainer was terrified but still kept walking while he worked out what to do.”

McAllister began searching through his pockets and said: “We’re going to walk to the cash machine to get me £20 out.

“If you don’t, I’m going to break your jaw”.

The boy managed to run off.

Further revolting crimes

In early April, McAllister was given a six-month curfew as part of a community payback order after admitting various offences in the Methil area. He subsequently breached the order.

On May 20 last year in Kirkland Walk, Methil, he extorted one man to accompany him to a Co-op in Methilhaven Road and obtained £10 from him.

McAllister went to the man’s home and demanded he pay him for work he had not carried out and was not requested.

He demanded his watch and threatened to take him away in a van to assault and rob him.

Two days later, in Wellesley Road, Buckhaven, McAllister assaulted and attempted to rob three men by threatening to stab them with a broken bottle and demanding money.

On the same date in nearby Sandwell Street, he culpably and recklessly used the threat of further violence to induce one of the men to remain still while placing his bleeding hand in his mouth and said he had now been infected with diseases.

McAllister assaulted and robbed another man of £20 by going to his home in possession of a hammer, demanding money, and threatening him with violence on September 4 last year.

On the same date, McAllister breached a bail condition not to enter Methil.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said his client had a troubled childhood and was exposed to substance misuse from an early age.

The solicitor said when McAllister was released from custody he relapsed, adding: “He appears to be genuinely remorseful to victims of offending and in sobriety, has insight into the impact of offending.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told McAllister he took into account his young age but pointed out the breach of the CPO – imposed as a direct alternative to custody – and that he went on to commit a further attempted robbery.

His detention was backdated to April 25 this year and a 12-month supervised release order was imposed.

As he was led away from the dock, McAllister said: “Thank you. God bless you, my lord”.

