Methil menace jailed for revolting crimes across Fife

A 20-year-old who left a teenager “terrified” during a failed robbery bid in Kirkcaldy has been sent to detention for 30 months.

William McAllister appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault and attempted robbery on St Clair Street on April 24 this year.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court previously McAllister initially asked his 15-year-old victim to walk him across the street because he was drunk.

The boy declined and tried to get past but McAllister blocked him, asked for money and said: “I’ve got a blade on me”.

The fiscal depute said: “The complainer was terrified but still kept walking while he worked out what to do.”

McAllister began searching through his pockets and said: “We’re going to walk to the cash machine to get me £20 out.

“If you don’t, I’m going to break your jaw”.

The boy managed to run off.

Further revolting crimes

In early April, McAllister was given a six-month curfew as part of a community payback order after admitting various offences in the Methil area. He subsequently breached the order.

On May 20 last year in Kirkland Walk, Methil, he extorted one man to accompany him to a Co-op in Methilhaven Road and obtained £10 from him.

McAllister went to the man’s home and demanded he pay him for work he had not carried out and was not requested.

He demanded his watch and threatened to take him away in a van to assault and rob him.

Two days later, in Wellesley Road, Buckhaven, McAllister assaulted and attempted to rob three men by threatening to stab them with a broken bottle and demanding money.

On the same date in nearby Sandwell Street, he culpably and recklessly used the threat of further violence to induce one of the men to remain still while placing his bleeding hand in his mouth and said he had now been infected with diseases.

McAllister assaulted and robbed another man of £20 by going to his home in possession of a hammer, demanding money, and threatening him with violence on September 4 last year.

On the same date, McAllister breached a bail condition not to enter Methil.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said his client had a troubled childhood and was exposed to substance misuse from an early age.

The solicitor said when McAllister was released from custody he relapsed, adding: “He appears to be genuinely remorseful to victims of offending and in sobriety, has insight into the impact of offending.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told McAllister he took into account his young age but pointed out the breach of the CPO – imposed as a direct alternative to custody – and that he went on to commit a further attempted robbery.

His detention was backdated to April 25 this year and a 12-month supervised release order was imposed.

As he was led away from the dock, McAllister said: “Thank you. God bless you, my lord”.

