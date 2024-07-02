Fife woman held meat fork to man’s neck and threatened to kill dog during police stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife woman held meat fork to man’s neck and threatened to kill dog during police stand-off

Armed police were called to Cairns Street East, Kirkcaldy, after Cheryl Henderson burst into a man's home and demanded drugs.

By Jamie McKenzie
Armed police were called to Cairn Street East, Kirkcaldy. Stock image
Armed police were called to Cairn Street East, Kirkcaldy. Stock image

A woman abducted a Kirkcaldy man after holding a meat fork to his neck in front of his parents.

Cheryl Henderson sparked an armed response when she told her frightened victim she would murder him unless someone brought her drugs.

During the ordeal, 38-year-old Henderson also picked a dog up by its ears and threatened to kill it during the incident at a property in Cairns Street East.

She appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to plead guilty to the abduction and assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on January 10.

Sheriff Charles Lugton jailed her for two years.

Demanded drugs

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court that the man and his parents were inside the property when Henderson attended.

Henderson was said to be in a manic state, rambling about her medication and pacing around the living room.

She went to the kitchen and pulled a meat fork from one of the drawers and made threats to kill the family before holding the fork to the younger man’s throat, with metal touching his skin.

“The accused then stated she was going to slit his throat,” the fiscal said.

Cairn Street East, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Streetview

The victim’s father managed to take the fork from her, but she picked up some hairdressing scissors and kept making threats.

The fiscal depute said: “She demanded that the witnesses source drugs for her and stated she would kill them if they did not fulfil this demand.”

The mother managed to flee the address and went to a friend’s home where police were contacted.

Ms Smith said Henderson then forced the father out of the address and locked the door, detaining his son against his will.

Numerous police units went to the property and officers knocked on the front door.

The fiscal continued: “The accused attended the door and stated ‘I’ll kill him’ and ‘I’ll kill the dog.’

“She picked up one of the dogs by the ear and held it in the air.

“The accused was then holding (the male) by the throat, pulling him around the room while shouting words similar to ‘I’ll kill him. I will f***ing murder him if you come near the door’ and ‘I will murder him.’”

A firearms incident was declared.

Family made their escape

Shortly before 6am, the front door was opened slightly and Henderson stood behind her victim with one arm around his neck holding what appeared to be a knife to him in the other hand.

Two armed officers tried to speak to her and the man said she told him she was going to kill him.

One of the officers levelled his gun to an “off aim position” and the other drew his Taser.

Henderson immediately pulled the male back into the address and locked the door.

They both then communicated with officers through the letterbox, with the victim “distressed and frightened that the accused was going to kill him,” Ms Smith said.

During the incident, Henderson also made phone calls to another man requesting drugs to be brought to her and stated the man would be killed if they were not.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
The case called at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Just before 6:20am the front door of the property was opened and the male ran out.

When Henderson saw the man escaping, she chased him briefly and made a “stabbing motion with her right arm” before throwing a glass bottle at him which smashed on the ground.

She then went back inside and locked the door.

Around 7am, firearms officers forced entry and Henderson appeared in the hallway with a kettle in one hand and a silver object with the appearance of a knife in the other.

She lifted the kettle above her head and moved towards officers. A Taser was discharged and she was arrested.

‘It was not the right way’

Henderson also pled guilty to an assault and robbery on a woman which took place in Sutherland Place, Kirkcaldy, on December 13 last year.

The fiscal depute said this involved brandishing a hammer in the woman’s direction and telling her she would stab her if she did not hand over money.

Henderson, who was acting with another at the time, robbed the woman of her handbag containing her mobile phone, £50 cash and other miscellaneous items.

Defence lawyer Danielle Stringer highlighted Henderson’s early guilty plea and stressed at the time of offending she did not have a fixed abode, was struggling with drug addiction and was not receiving medication for her mental health.

The solicitor said: “She accepts the distress caused to other people involved in this incident.

“She reacted to a situation in order to obtain drugs and accepts it was not the right way”.

Ms Stringer said her client, who has been on remand since January 11, has been engaging with services offered to her in custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Forfar swimming pool cannabis 'gardener' faces deportation
Joseph Becman appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife joiner shocked train passengers with anti-Muslim and Palestine tirade
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Dundee rapist 'struggling' behind bars
Rebecca Tasker was killed in the crash on the A90 in August 2022.
Driver admits killing young mum in horror crash on A90 in Perthshire
Russell Gray
Fife rapist jailed for pursuing and sexually assaulting stranger in Dundee
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Dundee predator back behind bars for court order breach
Jasbant Johal was placed under supervision at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath businessman quits shop after alcohol-fuelled outburst
The cannabis farm was found in Oakley, Fife.
Dealer remanded after £140k cannabis farm uncovered in Fife village
The staffy attacked a Lhasa Apso.
Fife owner 'rugby tackled' Staffy after it attacked neighbour's pet
Elizabeth, a Victim Support Scotland volunteer, at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Stuart Cowper
Unprovoked racist attack on 12-year-old son inspired Perth Victim Support Scotland volunteer