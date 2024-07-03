Shamed ex-Perth Tory councillor walks free as new indecent images trial deserted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shamed ex-Perth Tory councillor walks free as new indecent images trial deserted

Convicted paedophile Michael Jamieson, who resigned from Perth and Kinross Tory group following arrest in 2017, was due to stand trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A disgraced ex-councillor whose political career was cut short when he was caught with child abuse images has walked free after a fresh criminal charge alleging he had downloaded more obscene material was deserted.

Convicted paedophile Michael Jamieson, who resigned from the Perth and Kinross Tory group following his arrest in 2017, was due to stand trial this week at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The 75-year-old denied having indecent photos of children between November 14 2020 and March 27 2021.

Michael Jamieson was arrested just months after he was elected Tory councillor for Perth City South.

Prosecutors said cybercrime experts who were to appear as witnesses were unavailable.

They called for the trial to be adjourned.

However, the motion was refused by Sheriff Garry Sutherland, effectively putting an end to proceedings.

Resigned as Perth councillor

Jamieson was spared jail time in 2018 when he admitted downloading more than 200 indecent images and a video of a five-year-old child being abused by an adult male.

Perth Sheriff Court heard 55 of the photos were of the most graphic kind.

The vile collection had been amassed at his then home in Perth between August 2014 and April 2016.

Michael Jamieson arrived for trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

He was put on the sex offenders register for three years and ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.

Jamieson had been serving as a councillor for Perth City South when police raided his home.

He appeared in court the following day and was later ordered to resign.

The former teacher also stepped down as secretary of a city-wide children’s music festival.

Health issues

Jamieson, now of James Street, Dunfermline, returned to the dock on Tuesday.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard that the trial had been adjourned previously on both prosecution and defence motions.

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf said: “We should be proceeding to trial (today) but we are not in a position to proceed.

“There should have been two cybercrime officers. They are not here. Apparently, they are both on holiday.

“I am not in a position to proceed today”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Defence lawyer David Holmes acknowledged there had been previous adjournments and highlighted that Jamieson has been dealing with the onset and ongoing impact of Parkinson’s disease.

Mr Holmes said the allegation concerned four category C level images and that his client has a previous analogous conviction.

Sheriff Sutherland said: “Having regard to the history, I will refuse the crown motion.”

The case was deserted simpliciter, meaning proceedings are at an end.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

