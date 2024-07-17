Sex offender caught with illicit passport in Perth claimed he was ‘afraid of police station’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex offender caught with illicit passport in Perth claimed he was ‘afraid of police station’

Kamil Nowak was found guilty of failing to comply with the notifications placed upon him following his Polish sex offence conviction.

By Ross Gardiner
Kamil Nowak
Kamil Nowak was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court.

A sex offender convicted in Perth’s Polish twin city has been found guilty of having an illicit passport in his Tayside flat.

Kamil Nowak stood trial accused of failing to comply with notification requirements imposed after he was convicted of a sex offence at Bydgoszcz District Court.

Nowak told Perth Sheriff Court he was afraid to go to the police station and declare his new travel document but could not elaborate further.

Nowak was found guilty of failing to timeously declare the passport.

Relocated to sister city

Perth and Bydgoszcz in northern Poland have been twinned for 26 years.

Since his conviction in the Polish city, Nowak has moved to Maidstone in Kent, then to Blairgowrie and then to Perth, where he still lives.

A detective constable from Perth police station’s sex offender policing unit told the trial he attended at Nowak’s former home in Blairgowrie in 2021 to provide a reminder leaflet about the 41-year-old’s registration requirements.

However, Nowak refused to sign an accompanying execution of service form.

A year later, police checked on him in his new flat in St Catherine’s Square, Perth.

The trial heard police knew Nowak had a passport which had expired but further discussions revealed he had gained a replacement, with an issue date of September 28 2022.

Due to being on the sex offenders register, Nowak must declare to police changes in his life, such as getting a new passport, within three days.

Details of his Polish conviction were not provided in open court.

Scared of station

Nowak, who was helped by an interpreter but had no lawyer for the trial, gave evidence himself but changed his story throughout.

Initially he told the court: “I was waiting for the police officer to come to visit and to take the details.”

He then added: “I’m afraid to enter the police station.”

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court Nowak produced no reasonable excuse, and in fact “barely even an excuse”.

In his closing submission, Nowak chose to attack the police, stating: “They try to ruin my life and my work.”

No reasonable excuse

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC convicted Nowak of failing to notify police of a new passport between September 2022 and June 2023.

She said: “I’m satisfied that the evidence from the police officers was both credible and reliable and that you failed to notify them within three days of receiving your passport.

“I am also satisfied that there is no reasonable excuse for you having done so.

“I’m going to find you guilty.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing to August 14 and ordered background reports.

Following his conviction, Nowak attempted to dispute a Polish drugs conviction on his criminal record.

