Home News Courts

Intoxicated thief found on Kinross hotel roof with mini-fridge

Sozzled Finlay Anderson was caught by police on the roof of the Green Hotel in Kinross at 2.30am.

By Ross Gardiner
Finlay Anderson
Finlay Anderson at Perth Sheriff Court.

A thief caught on the roof of a Kinross hotel had drunkenly stolen a computer screen and mini-fridge from its office.

Finlay Anderson, 23, was caught on the Green Hotel after staff heard him pacing around on the roof at 2.30am and contacted police.

After appearing at Perth Sheriff Court to admit the break-in, he was placed on a project aimed at rehabilitating young offenders.

Hotel hijinks

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told the court: “At 2.30am on March 16, employees at the locus became aware of what sounded like footsteps on the roof area, which led to where the accounts office was.

“They proceed to go up and check.”

Green Hotel, Kinross
The Green Hotel in Kinross.

They established a computer monitor was missing from the office and police were alerted.

Officers arrived and made their way onto the roof, where they found the monitor and a pilfered mini-fridge.

The accounts office window was open, having been pushed up.

Anderson still on the roof and he immediately surrendered.

He had two large bunches of keys, two bank cards and a bag of coins.

All the items he took were recovered and when charged, he told police: “It was me, I’m sorry.”

Heavily intoxicated hotel visit

Previously, Anderson admitted breaking into the hotel at Muirs, Kinross, on March 16 last year and stealing the items

Sentencing had been deferred on Anderson, of Ochil View in Kinross, for six months for him to be of good behaviour, which he managed.

Finlay Anderson
Finlay Anderson returned to the dock to be sentenced. Image: DCT Media

His solicitor Bethany Downham said: “During this time period, Mr Anderson was struggling significantly with his mental health and used drink to cope.

“In the build up, he’d gone through a volatile break-up and had been homeless.

“His alcohol consumption increased.

“On the date of the offence, he was heavily intoxicated and made the decision to attend the hotel.

“He accepts full responsibility and is embarrassed by his actions.

“It’s been a wake-up call for him.

“He is studying for a construction course. He has no previous convictions.”

Opportunistic but serious

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC placed Anderson on the Right Track Programme, a project aimed at rehabilitating offenders aged between 16 and 26, for six months.

The sheriff said: “Although it may be opportunistic, this is a very serious matter.

“I do note you have been of good behaviour for a period and you have made positive changes in your own life.

“You’ve expressed insight into your actions and I note that this has been a wake up call to you.

“I do think that some further support may be of assistance to you.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

