Dundee man guilty of having extreme porn images and sharing photos of children

A Dundee man found guilty of possessing extreme porn material and distributing indecent photos of children has been given an alternative to prison.

Robbie Keltie shared a small number of the most graphic category A type images on the Kik messenger app, a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

The 20-year-old was previously found guilty of four charges by a unanimous jury.

Between February 6 2021 and July 7 2021 he possessed extreme pornographic images depicting, in an explicit and realistic way, sexual activity between humans and animals.

His three other offences were the making, possession and distribution or showing of indecent photos of children.

The crimes spanned a period between October 17 2020 and July 7 2021, when Keltie was aged 16 and 17.

Keltie, who continues to deny the offending, appeared in the dock for sentencing this week.

Sentencing

The court previously heard Keltie had distributed at least one category A image.

Defence lawyer Calum Harris highlighted his client was young at the time and has not offended since.

He said Keltie – a full-time registered carer for his father, who has spinal difficulties, with employment prospects as a plumber following completion of an apprenticeship – was assessed by social work as a medium risk of reoffending.

Sentencing, Sheriff More told Keltie the charges were serious but intellectual and emotional immaturity was a prominent factor in the commission of the offences.

He said Keltie’s potential for rehabilitation is greater than it would be had he been older, with social work suggesting targeted intervention would reduce the potential for future offending.

Sheriff More sentenced Keltie to 300 hours of unpaid work, a six-month restricted movement requirement from 9pm-6am daily, and two years of offender supervision.

Keltie will also be subject to a conduct requirement with specific terms relating to internet and device access and not having contact with under-16s unless supervised by someone over 21, unless the contact is inadvertent and unavoidable.

Sheriff More said the sentence is a direct alternative to detention and placed Keltie on the sex offenders register for two years.

