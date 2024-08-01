Dundee man guilty of having extreme porn images and sharing photos of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man guilty of having extreme porn images and sharing photos of children

Robbie Keltie was a teenager when he committed the offences, which he still denies.

By Jamie McKenzie
Robbie Keltie
Robbie Keltie from Dundee appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man found guilty of possessing extreme porn material and distributing indecent photos of children has been given an alternative to prison.

Robbie Keltie shared a small number of the most graphic category A type images on the Kik messenger app, a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

The 20-year-old was previously found guilty of four charges by a unanimous jury.

Between February 6 2021 and July 7 2021 he possessed extreme pornographic images depicting, in an explicit and realistic way, sexual activity between humans and animals.

His three other offences were the making, possession and distribution or showing of indecent photos of children.

The crimes spanned a period between October 17 2020 and July 7 2021, when Keltie was aged 16 and 17.

Keltie, who continues to deny the offending, appeared in the dock for sentencing this week.

Sentencing

The court previously heard Keltie had distributed at least one category A image.

Defence lawyer Calum Harris highlighted his client was young at the time and has not offended since.

He said Keltie – a full-time registered carer for his father, who has spinal difficulties, with employment prospects as a plumber following completion of an apprenticeship – was assessed by social work as a medium risk of reoffending.

Sentencing, Sheriff More told Keltie the charges were serious but intellectual and emotional immaturity was a prominent factor in the commission of the offences.

He said Keltie’s potential for rehabilitation is greater than it would be had he been older, with social work suggesting targeted intervention would reduce the potential for future offending.

Sheriff More sentenced Keltie to 300 hours of unpaid work, a six-month restricted movement requirement from 9pm-6am daily, and two years of offender supervision.

Keltie will also be subject to a conduct requirement with specific terms relating to internet and device access and not having contact with under-16s unless supervised by someone over 21, unless the contact is inadvertent and unavoidable.

Sheriff More said the sentence is a direct alternative to detention and placed Keltie on the sex offenders register for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

