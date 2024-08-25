Dundee child killer given unpaid work for flouting driving ban

A child killer caught driving in Dundee while serving a seven-year ban has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Luke Pirie was previously jailed after losing control of a car, mounting a pavement at 50mph and killing two-year-old Harlow Edwards in October 2016.

The 30-year-old has now been given a further six-month road ban after he pled guilty to driving while disqualified in June.

Pirie wept while he sat in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday after being hauled into custody for missing his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

He previously admitted driving a Peugeot 107 while disqualified and without a valid policy of insurance on the A923 Lochee Road.

Pirie was given a six-year prison sentence in 2017 for killing toddler Harlow as he sped through Coupar Angus.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years but after being released from prison, was caught illegally behind the wheel on June 20.

Car stopped in Dundee

Fiscal depute Lana Norrie said: “At around 12.45pm, police were in a marked vehicle on Lochee Road when they observed a silver Peugeot.

“They had reason to carry out checks on the vehicle.

“A check disclosed that there was no insurance held.

“Police activated the blue lights and stopped the vehicle.

“The accused was found to be the driver and was charged with the offences libelled.”

Pirie had to be brought to court from custody after failing to turn up for his sentencing on Tuesday.

He had been freed on bail after admitting his most recent crimes on June 24.

However, an initial attempt at sentencing him failed because social work reports had not been prepared.

He was told at that point to co-operate or face remand.

Reason for missing court given

Solicitor Billy Watt said Pirie missed the court date after being admitted to Carseview Centre after attempting to take his own life.

As Mr Watt said Pirie had “never quite managed to wrestle” with Harlow’s death, Pirie appeared to cry.

“He suffers from ADHD and has poor impulse control and difficulties with consequential thinking,” Mr Watt told the court.

“The vehicle on the day in question was damaged and the windscreen cracked.

“His partner was initially driving and no longer felt comfortable to drive the car home and Mr Pirie, very stupidly, took over.”

Mr Watt said Pirie’s parents are seeking to have him assessed privately with a view to having him medicated for his issues.

The solicitor added: “He is someone that would benefit from a period of supervision and has asked me to put that forward.

“He would certainly be willing to undertake unpaid work.

“He had been a painter and decorator with the family firm.”

Sheriff Eric Brown disqualified Pirie from driving for six months and placed him on a community payback order with 12 months of supervision.

Pirie was also ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff, who said he was “well aware” of Pirie’s previous conviction, said this was the “most appropriate” disposal because he had never flouted a road ban before.

Child killer

Pirie, in a jealous rage, caused the tragedy in October 2016, as he sped towards Montrose from Scone towards to confront his girlfriend.

He sent a string of angry texts and made phone calls to her before trying to overtake a line of cars at Coupar Angus.

Pirie, then of Forfar, lost control car, mounted the pavement and hit three children including two-year-old Harlow, who died at the scene.

He injured other youngsters walking with her.

