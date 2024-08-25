Perth cafe may relocate to Pitlochry if owners can’t find better city centre location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth cafe may relocate to Pitlochry if owners can’t find better city centre location

The owners of Johnnie Orange say trade has dipped since the new Perth Museum opened.

By Chloe Burrell
Johnnie Yuen, owner of Johnnie Orange cafe in Perth.
Johnnie Yuen owns the cafe with his wife Sun Sun. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

The couple at the helm of a Perth cafe say they may have to relocate to Pitlochry if they can’t find a better city centre location.

Sun Sun Lau and Johnnie Yuen, both aged 45, own the Hong Kong-inspired cafe and lifestyle store Johnnie Orange on St Paul’s Square.

The pair opened the cafe in April last year after moving to Perth in December 2022 and have since built up a loyal customer base.

However, due to “lack of footfall” on the square they want to sell and move the cafe to a busier location in the city centre.

If nowhere suitable comes up, they may have to leave the city.

Perth cafe looking to relocate to busier spot in city centre

Sun Sun told The Courier that sales have dropped significantly compared to last year.

This has coincided with the opening of the new Perth Museum, which also includes a cafe.

She said: “We are not shutting down. We have a passion for providing a cafe and teahouse service here for residents.

“We love establishing friendships with everyone. We do have a customer base here.

“However, we have suffered from a lack of footfall and not many people here, as well as a decrease in visitors.

“When we compare back to 2023, we had very strong sales in the same period last year.

“Maybe the opening of the new museum is one of the main reasons.

“We love having a cultural attraction here, of course.

“However, the bad thing is that they have also opened a huge cafe there.

“Before the planning of the museum, why did the council not ask the stakeholders their thoughts on the cafe?”

Inside Johnnie Orange cafe in Perth.
Inside Johnnie Orange. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Inside Johnnie Orange cafe in Perth.
The cafe also has a retail section. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

Sun Sun also explained they have to restrict the use of the toilet to customers and limit their electricity use due to the high price of bills.

She said if they were to move to a busier location and generate more income, this would “lessen our burdens”.

The cafe is on the market for £85,000 and includes a kitchen space and retail area.

The couple hope to sell the cafe and invest the cash made into a new location.

‘Our second choice would be to move to Pitlochry’

“Most of the time we are quiet so we are thinking maybe we need to move or expand,” Sun Sun added.

Co-owner Johnnie continued: “We are looking at George Street. This shop is very good for a starter business and for gaining experience.

“Now we are more confident.

Kitchen inside Johnnie Orange cafe in Perth.
The current kitchen setup in Johnnie Orange. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

“We are looking for somewhere with a more professional kitchen where we can make hot meals.

“Our second choice would be to move to Pitlochry because that location is very concentrated.

“A lot of tourists heading to the Highlands stop off there.”

Sun Sun added: “We will be sad if we really have to go totally so we are still struggling where we should settle.”

There has been some interest but the couple say they do not need to leave urgently.

Council says one in four visitors use Perth Museum cafe

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said the new museum has welcomed more than 144,000 visitors since opening in March.

They added: “Of those, around one in four have chosen to eat and drink in the café, with neighbouring businesses, including pubs, restaurants and cafes, reporting an increase in footfall since the museum opened.

“Our business growth team would be happy to advise on alternative premises in Perth city centre that may be suitable for Johnnie Orange if they have decided to relocate to an area of the city centre where they may benefit from more passing trade.”

Conversation