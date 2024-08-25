Hip-swinging Fife bar top flasher told ‘hang your head’ for ‘disgraceful display’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hip-swinging Fife bar top flasher told ‘hang your head’ for ‘disgraceful display’

Danny Moffat was said to be "heavily intoxicated" during the bizarre incident at The Queens Hotel in Cardenden in May last year

By Jamie McKenzie
Danny Moffat
Danny Moffat.

A drinker who started “swinging his hips” while exposing himself on a Fife bar top has been slammed by a sheriff for his “disgraceful display”.

Danny Moffat, 38, was said to be “heavily intoxicated” during the bizarre incident at The Queens Hotel in Cardenden in May last year.

Five months later he returned to the same pub and threw a drink over a female member of staff.

Moffat, of Laurence Park, Kinglassie, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to sexual exposure and assault, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and three vandalism charges.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court previously Moffat was drinking shots of alcohol with a friend in the bar on May 14 last year, becoming “heavily intoxicated”.

“At one stage, the accused climbed up on to the bar top, pulled down his trousers and underwear, exposing his naked penis and his bum to the complainer (a woman).

“While on top of the bar he began swinging his hips while exposing his penis and shouting for (the woman) to, quote, ‘look at this’.”

Queens Hotel, Cardenden
The Queens Hotel, Cardenden. Image: Google

Moffat was repeatedly told to get down and leave.

He also attempted to grab the woman by the arm and pull her towards him but was unsuccessful and left the bar.

The court heard the matter was not initially reported to police but was captured in full on bar CCTV.

Ms Robertson said the prosecution do not insist on there having been a significant sexual element to the charge – which could have led to registration as a sex offender – as it appeared to be a case of “drunken stupidity”.

Return to bar

Shortly after 9pm on October 7 last year, Moffat entered the same bar with a friend and asked for a drink.

A female member of bar staff asked them to leave, given his previous antics.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused took hold of a drink sitting on the bar top belonging to another individual, before throwing the drink over (the employee).”

Moffat was ushered from the bar while repeatedly shouting towards the female staff member in derogatory terms.

After deciding to phone police, staff heard a kitchen window being smashed and saw Moffat and his friend walking away from the premises.

The court heard Moffat also struck and damaged a window with a stone that evening in nearby Orebank Road and damaged a car wing mirror in the same street.

‘Disgraceful display’

Speaking this week in mitigation, defence lawyer David McLaughlin said Moffat had responded badly to a bereavement about eight years ago by consuming alcohol and cocaine on a regular basis but has more recently been in alcohol and drugs counselling and has not offended this year.

Sentencing, Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “You may well hang your head, as this was a disgraceful display.

“You carried on your behaviour in the community outwith the pub”.

The sheriff said she accepted Moffat has expressed some contrition and remorse, has difficulties with ADHD and is making efforts to address issues with alcohol.

She sentenced him to a nine-month restriction of liberty order and placed him on offender supervision for one year.

For the vandalism, she fined him a total of £540.

