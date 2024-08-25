Hip-swinging Fife bar top flasher told ‘hang your head’ for ‘disgraceful display’

A drinker who started “swinging his hips” while exposing himself on a Fife bar top has been slammed by a sheriff for his “disgraceful display”.

Danny Moffat, 38, was said to be “heavily intoxicated” during the bizarre incident at The Queens Hotel in Cardenden in May last year.

Five months later he returned to the same pub and threw a drink over a female member of staff.

Moffat, of Laurence Park, Kinglassie, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to sexual exposure and assault, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and three vandalism charges.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court previously Moffat was drinking shots of alcohol with a friend in the bar on May 14 last year, becoming “heavily intoxicated”.

“At one stage, the accused climbed up on to the bar top, pulled down his trousers and underwear, exposing his naked penis and his bum to the complainer (a woman).

“While on top of the bar he began swinging his hips while exposing his penis and shouting for (the woman) to, quote, ‘look at this’.”

Moffat was repeatedly told to get down and leave.

He also attempted to grab the woman by the arm and pull her towards him but was unsuccessful and left the bar.

The court heard the matter was not initially reported to police but was captured in full on bar CCTV.

Ms Robertson said the prosecution do not insist on there having been a significant sexual element to the charge – which could have led to registration as a sex offender – as it appeared to be a case of “drunken stupidity”.

Return to bar

Shortly after 9pm on October 7 last year, Moffat entered the same bar with a friend and asked for a drink.

A female member of bar staff asked them to leave, given his previous antics.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused took hold of a drink sitting on the bar top belonging to another individual, before throwing the drink over (the employee).”

Moffat was ushered from the bar while repeatedly shouting towards the female staff member in derogatory terms.

After deciding to phone police, staff heard a kitchen window being smashed and saw Moffat and his friend walking away from the premises.

The court heard Moffat also struck and damaged a window with a stone that evening in nearby Orebank Road and damaged a car wing mirror in the same street.

‘Disgraceful display’

Speaking this week in mitigation, defence lawyer David McLaughlin said Moffat had responded badly to a bereavement about eight years ago by consuming alcohol and cocaine on a regular basis but has more recently been in alcohol and drugs counselling and has not offended this year.

Sentencing, Sheriff Krista Johnston said: “You may well hang your head, as this was a disgraceful display.

“You carried on your behaviour in the community outwith the pub”.

The sheriff said she accepted Moffat has expressed some contrition and remorse, has difficulties with ADHD and is making efforts to address issues with alcohol.

She sentenced him to a nine-month restriction of liberty order and placed him on offender supervision for one year.

For the vandalism, she fined him a total of £540.

