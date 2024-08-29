Stirling sheriff ‘lost count’ of head kicks during life-endangering assault

A Stirling sheriff said he “lost count” of the number of times a young man kicked his victim’s head while watching CCTV footage of the attack.

Kodeh MacIntyre, 20, appeared in court for sentencing after earlier pleaded guilty to the life-endangering assault on December 3 2022.

While acting with another person, he repeatedly kicked and stamped on his victim’s head as he lay on the ground.

Stirling Sheriff Court was shown footage of the incident, which lasted about five minutes.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton jailed MacIntyre for two years.

He said: “This offence was quite shocking and the CCTV was graphic in its terms.

“I have rarely seen a more sustained attack by kicking and stamping to a victim’s head.

“I lost count of the number of times you kicked the victim to the head.

“It would be clear to anyone who viewed the CCTV that the lengthy and vicious assault inflicted by you was most certainly one which risked the life of the victim.

“It’s both the victim’s and your good fortune that the injuries…were not more serious.”

Sustained attack in street

At an earlier hearing, the court heard the victim and a second man, both intoxicated, were walking along Mill Street in Alloa at around 2:15am and became involved in a conversation with others, including MacIntyre.

A physical altercation began when the second man punched MacIntyre to the head.

The other man, a 27-year-old, was knocked to the ground and attacked by MacIntyre.

The complainer had bruising to his face and several minor cuts but declined medical attention.

First offender MacIntyre, of Argyll Place, Alloa, was pointed out by a door steward as he ran off and police traced him nearby.

Defence lawyer Murray Aitken suggested his client became involved in “one night of madness”.

The solicitor pointed out the violence was “started by the other side” and no medical intervention was required.

MacIntyre was18 at the time of the incident, he added, has a reference from his current employer and a social worker assessed him as minimal risk of reoffending.

The lawyer said MacIntyre describes himself as being “disgusted” after viewing the footage and was at a loss to explain his actions.

Sheriff Hamilton said: “This was not an act where there could be any doubt as to the possible consequences to the victim or to yourself if you were apprehended.

“You embarked on a lengthy and vicious assault, returning time and time again to kick and stamp on your victim’s head. Your culpability was significant”.

