Stirling sheriff ‘lost count’ of head kicks during life-endangering assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Stirling sheriff ‘lost count’ of head kicks during life-endangering assault

Kodeh MacIntyre, 20, pled guilty to kicking and stamping on his victim's head.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kodeh MacIntyre
Kodeh MacIntyre.

A Stirling sheriff said he “lost count” of the number of times a young man kicked his victim’s head while watching CCTV footage of the attack.

Kodeh MacIntyre, 20, appeared in court for sentencing after earlier pleaded guilty to the life-endangering assault on December 3 2022.

While acting with another person, he repeatedly kicked and stamped on his victim’s head as he lay on the ground.

Stirling Sheriff Court was shown footage of the incident, which lasted about five minutes.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton jailed MacIntyre for two years.

He said: “This offence was quite shocking and the CCTV was graphic in its terms.

“I have rarely seen a more sustained attack by kicking and stamping to a victim’s head.

“I lost count of the number of times you kicked the victim to the head.

“It would be clear to anyone who viewed the CCTV that the lengthy and vicious assault inflicted by you was most certainly one which risked the life of the victim.

“It’s both the victim’s and your good fortune that the injuries…were not more serious.”

Sustained attack in street

At an earlier hearing, the court heard the victim and a second man, both intoxicated, were walking along Mill Street in Alloa at around 2:15am and became involved in a conversation with others, including MacIntyre.

A physical altercation began when the second man punched MacIntyre to the head.

The other man, a 27-year-old, was knocked to the ground and attacked by MacIntyre.

The complainer had bruising to his face and several minor cuts but declined medical attention.

First offender MacIntyre, of Argyll Place, Alloa, was pointed out by a door steward as he ran off and police traced him nearby.

Stirling Sheriff Court
MacIntyre appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and was jailed.

Defence lawyer Murray Aitken suggested his client became involved in “one night of madness”.

The solicitor pointed out the violence was “started by the other side” and no medical intervention was required.

MacIntyre was18 at the time of the incident, he added, has a reference from his current employer and a social worker assessed him as minimal risk of reoffending.

The lawyer said MacIntyre describes himself as being “disgusted” after viewing the footage and was at a loss to explain his actions.

Sheriff Hamilton said: “This was not an act where there could be any doubt as to the possible consequences to the victim or to yourself if you were apprehended.

“You embarked on a lengthy and vicious assault, returning time and time again to kick and stamp on your victim’s head. Your culpability was significant”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Police on Lorne Street
Dundee cannabis farmers jailed after £2.3m setup busted
Former Kitty's nightclub, Kirkcaldy
Teenagers admit torching former Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy
Gavin Morrison
Fife flasher found guilty of 'serious and depraved' crimes spanning seven years
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Snapchat sting and prison contraband
Sean Orman
'Struggling' Trainspotting star killer caught with contraband at Perth Prison for FIFTH time
Glasgow High Court
Controlling rapist said he attacked women in Fife because he 'had to get his…
Alexander Robertson
Angus cannabis farmer grew drugs for sick family members, court told
Andrew McAdam
Ferry gas engineer caused A90 crash in which boy suffered spinal injury
Gavin Morrison
Fife serial flashing accused takes to stand to deny all charges
CCTV of Dundee police chase
VIDEO: Mercedes driver speeds through Dundee in police chase