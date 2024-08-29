Drivers face 12-mile diversion for 6 months in Stirlingshire for £1.2m bridge repair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face 12-mile diversion for 6 months in Stirlingshire for £1.2m bridge repair

Cracks will be repaired and a new bridge deck will also be installed.

By Kieran Webster
Cardross Bridge in Stirlingshire.
Cardross Bridge in Stirlingshire. Image: Stirling Council

Drivers in Stirlingshire face a 12-mile diversion for six months as part of bridge works.

Stirling Council will invest £1.2million into repairing the 250-year-old Cardross Bridge near Dykehead, between Port of Menteith and Arnprior.

The B8034 will be closed from Monday September 9 as part of the bridge works.

Diversion as Stirlingshire road closes for six months

Southbound traffic will be diverted along the A873 towards Thornhill.

Drivers will then be sent onto the B622, before turning right onto the A811.

Northbound drivers will be sent on the same route but reversed.

During the works, contractors will remove and rebuild the bridge walls and undertake a full repointing of the stone using traditional materials

The diversion map.
The diversion map. Image: Stirling Council

Cracks will be repaired and a new bridge deck will also be installed.

The bridge will have a 10-tonne weight limit once the works are completed.

Stirling Council says the scheme is part of a £6.6million investment into the region’s road network this year.

Councillor Jen Preston, convener of the environment, transport and net zero committee, said: “The condition of the structure of Cardross Bridge has deteriorated in recent years and subsequent investigations and surveys have clarified the necessity for these works.

“We would like to thank all local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding during these essential works and we will communicate with them throughout the process.

“All efforts will be made to re-open the road in a safe manner and at the earliest opportunity.”

A series of business and community engagements will be hosted ahead of the works and as they progress.

The first event is at Port of Menteith village hall on Monday from 11am to noon.

There will also be an online event on Monday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Anyone wanting to join should email environmentandplaceenquiries@stirling.gov.uk in advance.

