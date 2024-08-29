Drivers face 12-mile diversion for 6 months in Stirlingshire for £1.2m bridge repair

Drivers in Stirlingshire face a 12-mile diversion for six months as part of bridge works.

Stirling Council will invest £1.2million into repairing the 250-year-old Cardross Bridge near Dykehead, between Port of Menteith and Arnprior.

The B8034 will be closed from Monday September 9 as part of the bridge works.

Diversion as Stirlingshire road closes for six months

Southbound traffic will be diverted along the A873 towards Thornhill.

Drivers will then be sent onto the B622, before turning right onto the A811.

Northbound drivers will be sent on the same route but reversed.

During the works, contractors will remove and rebuild the bridge walls and undertake a full repointing of the stone using traditional materials

Cracks will be repaired and a new bridge deck will also be installed.

The bridge will have a 10-tonne weight limit once the works are completed.

Stirling Council says the scheme is part of a £6.6million investment into the region’s road network this year.

Councillor Jen Preston, convener of the environment, transport and net zero committee, said: “The condition of the structure of Cardross Bridge has deteriorated in recent years and subsequent investigations and surveys have clarified the necessity for these works.

“We would like to thank all local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding during these essential works and we will communicate with them throughout the process.

“All efforts will be made to re-open the road in a safe manner and at the earliest opportunity.”

A series of business and community engagements will be hosted ahead of the works and as they progress.

The first event is at Port of Menteith village hall on Monday from 11am to noon.

There will also be an online event on Monday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Anyone wanting to join should email environmentandplaceenquiries@stirling.gov.uk in advance.