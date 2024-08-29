Dundee graffiti artist unveils Oasis mural as band reunite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee graffiti artist unveils Oasis mural as band reunite

Syke, real name Symon Mathieson, has been a fan of the band since they started.

By Ben MacDonald
The new Oasis mural in Dundee. Image: Syke/Facebook
The new Oasis mural in Dundee. Image: Syke/Facebook

A Dundee graffiti artist has unveiled a new Oasis mural to celebrate the band’s reunion.

Syke, real name Symon Mathieson, has painted Liam and Noel Gallagher after the brothers ended their 15-year feud for a series of shows next summer.

The mural – which recreates a new photo of the brothers together, released this week – can be seen on the hoardings between the Tesco on Riverside Drive and Magdalen Green.

Liam and Noel Gallagher feature in the mural. Image: Syke/Facebook

Syke said: “I’ve been a fan of Oasis, as well as Noel and Liam’s solo work, since they started.

“Their music was a constant when I was growing up.

“When they said they were reuniting I had to paint them.”

Syke has become famous in Dundee for his eye-catching murals, often featuring celebrities and iconic characters.

In the past, he has painted murals of Brian Cox, Dennis the Menace and Still Game characters Jack and Victor.

Syke, AKA Symon Mathieson.
Still game characters Jack and Victor graffiti in Dundee
A Still Game mural. Image: Syke

Some of his designs carry messages on health and wellbeing, including one of UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett after he spoke on men’s mental health following a fight in London.

The 43-year-old Ardler resident previously told The Courier that graffiti “saved his life” after he turned his passion into a full-time occupation.

Syke will be among hundreds of thousands of fans trying to get tickets for the reunion shows when they go on sale on Saturday.

It comes after a video of Liam Gallagher recalling his first music festival memory with his pal Angie from Dundee resurfaced online.

