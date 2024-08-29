Dundee graffiti artist unveils Oasis mural as band reunite

A Dundee graffiti artist has unveiled a new Oasis mural to celebrate the band’s reunion.

Syke, real name Symon Mathieson, has painted Liam and Noel Gallagher after the brothers ended their 15-year feud for a series of shows next summer.

The mural – which recreates a new photo of the brothers together, released this week – can be seen on the hoardings between the Tesco on Riverside Drive and Magdalen Green.

Syke said: “I’ve been a fan of Oasis, as well as Noel and Liam’s solo work, since they started.

“Their music was a constant when I was growing up.

“When they said they were reuniting I had to paint them.”

Syke has become famous in Dundee for his eye-catching murals, often featuring celebrities and iconic characters.

In the past, he has painted murals of Brian Cox, Dennis the Menace and Still Game characters Jack and Victor.

Some of his designs carry messages on health and wellbeing, including one of UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett after he spoke on men’s mental health following a fight in London.

The 43-year-old Ardler resident previously told The Courier that graffiti “saved his life” after he turned his passion into a full-time occupation.

Syke will be among hundreds of thousands of fans trying to get tickets for the reunion shows when they go on sale on Saturday.

It comes after a video of Liam Gallagher recalling his first music festival memory with his pal Angie from Dundee resurfaced online.