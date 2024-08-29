Man, 38, dies in hospital 4 days after Fife crash

A 38-year-old man has died in hospital four days after a crash near Strathkinness in Fife.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on the B939 near the village – at the junction with Main Street – at around 1.15pm on Saturday.

The road was shut for about 10 hours following the collision.

John Fettes, from St Andrews, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries, along with a 64-year-old woman.

Police have now confirmed John died in hospital on Wednesday.

Two other women, aged 53 and 17, were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Inspector James Henry, of Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”