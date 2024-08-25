4 people taken to hospital after north-east Fife crash as police helicopter called to scene

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash in north-east Fife.

Emergency services were called to the B939 in Strathkinness – at the junction with Main Street – shortly after 1pm on Saturday after a two-vehicle smash.

The road was shut for 10 hours while an investigation took place.

A police helicopter was also called to the scene.

It is understood it was involved in helping track down at least one person involved in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the B939, Strathkinness, around 1.15pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and two women, aged 53 and 17, were taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.

“A 38-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

“A 64-year-old woman was also taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.