4 people taken to hospital after north-east Fife crash as police helicopter called to scene

The road was closed for 10 hours after the collision at Strathkinness.

By Andrew Robson
Main Street, Strathkinness.
Main Street in Strathkinness. Image: Google Street View

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash in north-east Fife.

Emergency services were called to the B939 in Strathkinness – at the junction with Main Street – shortly after 1pm on Saturday after a two-vehicle smash.

The road was shut for 10 hours while an investigation took place.

A police helicopter was also called to the scene.

It is understood it was involved in helping track down at least one person involved in the crash.

Four people taken to two hospitals after Strathkinness crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the B939, Strathkinness, around 1.15pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended and two women, aged 53 and 17, were taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.

“A 38-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

“A 64-year-old woman was also taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

