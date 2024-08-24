Police called to two-car collision in Strathkinness

Police have been called to a two-car crash in Strathkinness.

The collision took place on Main Street in the Fife village just after 1pm on Saturday.

The road is currently closed.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the B939, Strathkinness, around 1.15pm on Saturday.

“The road is closed at the junction with Main Street, Strathkinness.

“The roadway will remain closed to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.”