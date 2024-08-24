Fife Police called to two-car collision in Strathkinness Emergency services arrived shortly after 1pm on Saturday. By Chloe Burrell August 24 2024, 2:49pm August 24 2024, 2:49pm Share Police called to two-car collision in Strathkinness Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5067105/car-crash-strathkinness/ Copy Link 0 comment Main Street in Strathkinness. Image: Google Street View Police have been called to a two-car crash in Strathkinness. The collision took place on Main Street in the Fife village just after 1pm on Saturday. The road is currently closed. It is not known if anyone has been injured. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision on the B939, Strathkinness, around 1.15pm on Saturday. “The road is closed at the junction with Main Street, Strathkinness. “The roadway will remain closed to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.”
