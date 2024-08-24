Boy, 15, charged after alleged assault of Fife councillor

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a Fife councillor.

Rosemary Liewald, 64, was allegedly attacked by a youth on a motorcycle in Bowhill Woods, near Cardenden around 7.15pm on Sunday.

Officers were called to the incident and later launched an appeal to trace the boy.

The SNP member for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty did not require hospital treatment following the incident.

The 15-year-old has also been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

He will be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.

Sergeant John Nicol said: “We would like to thank members of the public who came forward with information and to everyone who shared our appeal.”