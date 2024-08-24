Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike in Kirkcaldy

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Kirkcaldy Promenade following the collision between a car and a motorbike around 1pm on Saturday.

The road was closed following the crash and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Police appeal after Kirkcaldy crash

Officers are appealing for information following the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Esplanade, Kirkcaldy, around 1pm on Saturday.

“The male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1731 of August 24 2024.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.