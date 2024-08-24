Woman, 85, dies after two-car crash near Burntisland

An 85-year-old woman has died following a two-car crash near Burntisland.

Emergency services were called to the A909 on Thursday following a collision between a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white BMW 1 Series.

The passenger of the BMW, the 85-year-old woman, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she died on Friday.

A 74-year-old man also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital on Thursday.

Police probe after fatal Burntisland crash

Officers previously charged a 17-year-old girl in connection with a road traffic offence following the crash.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can help with our investigation is asked to get in touch.

“If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3191 of Thursday August 15.”