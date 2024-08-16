Woman charged after two-vehicle crash near Burntisland

A woman has been charged with road traffic offences after a two-vehicle crash near Burntisland.

The A909 was temporarily closed shortly before 7pm on Thursday, as emergency services scrambled to the scene.

One woman was taken to hospital to be checked over as a police investigation was launched.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55pm on Thursday, August 15, 2024, we were called to a two car road crash on the A909 near Burntisland.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The road was closed for a period of time and one woman was charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”