Dundee Crash between child and car closes Dundee street Emergency services were called to Dalmahoy Drive on Saturday afternoon. By Andrew Robson & James Simpson August 24 2024, 5:45pm August 24 2024, 5:45pm Share Crash between child and car closes Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5067175/crash-child-car-dalmahoy-drive-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Police closed the road on Saturday afternoon. Image: Supplied A crash between a child and a car has closed a Dundee street. Emergency services were called to Dalmahoy Drive, near Downfield Golf Club, on Saturday afternoon. One local said two ambulances were at the scene as police closed the road just before 4pm. The condition of the child is unknown at this time. Police close Dalmahoy Drive after crash involving child An eyewitness said: “There was a large police presence on Dalmahoy Drive at around 4.30pm on Saturday. “Police were turning traffic around and there were two ambulances at the scene. “It looks like it involved a pedestrian and a car, I hope everyone is okay.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a child on Dalmahoy Drive, Dundee, around 3.45pm on Saturday. “Emergency services are in attendance.”
Conversation