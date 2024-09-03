Hair-sniffing Dundee care home worker attacked female colleague in toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hair-sniffing Dundee care home worker attacked female colleague in toilet

James Laidlaw's victim told Dundee Sheriff Court: "I felt like I wasn't a human being."

By Ciaran Shanks
A distraught care home worker was left feeling “violated” and “dirty” after enduring months of harassment from a creepy colleague.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was repeatedly targeted by 52-year-old James Laidlaw at the home in Dundee.

Laidlaw sniffed her hair, grabbed her from behind and made a number of inappropriate comments.

He told the woman that he “wanted to eat her because she was so delicious” as well as saying he could do what he liked to her.

Matters came to an explosive end after Laidlaw was reported to management about his conduct.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how a fuming Laidlaw followed the woman into a toilet cubicle and assaulted her.

She suffered a panic attack and described herself as “inconsolable”.

Victim was frightened to report colleague

The woman told the court: “I felt like I wasn’t a human being.

“It broke me completely. It changed who I am. I missed over a year of work and I am just honestly not the same any more.

“I don’t think I ever will be.”

Laidlaw originally stood trial accused of sexually assaulting her but a jury convicted him of an alternative assault charge.

The first offender was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman.

In her evidence, the woman said the first incident saw Laidlaw make an inappropriate comment about his wife’s breasts after displaying a photo on his phone.

She said things escalated over several months to the point he would make physical contact with her and stare at her.

The woman said she didn’t report him until months later because she was frightened about how he would react.

Denied he was ‘sexual predator’

Among the words she used to describe her feelings about Laidlaw’s behaviour including “horrendous”, “violated”, “dirty” and “disgusting”.

She said she would regularly phone in sick or make excuses not to attend work whenever she knew that Laidlaw would be working alongside her.

The court heard how the home manager informed Laidlaw about the complaints against him and asked him not to speak to the woman.

Laidlaw shouted repeatedly that he wasn’t a “sexual predator” and confronted the woman prior to the toilet incident.

The kitchen porter in his own evidence said the assault never took place and that the woman had been lying.

He told jurors: “I treat women with respect. They deserve to be treated with respect.

“It’s not in my character to do things like that to a woman.”

Laidlaw, of Mauchline Place West, was found guilty by a majority verdict of causing the woman fear or alarm by showing images of his wife and making comments about her breasts, approaching her from behind and standing close to her body, sniffing her, making remarks, staring at her body, hug her, threatening violence, untying her apron and pulling her towards him, acting aggressively, shouting and clenching her fists between February 1 and July 13 2022.

On July 13 2022, Laidlaw followed the woman into a changing room, seized her body, prevented her from entering the toilet cubicle, assaulted her by seizing her clothing across her chest and pushed her against a wall.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence on Laidlaw until October for a social work report to be prepared.

