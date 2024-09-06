Perth woman bit and eye-gouged ‘eternal love triangle’ rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth woman bit and eye-gouged ‘eternal love triangle’ rival

Shannon Sangster attacked her victim as she stepped out of a bathroom cubicle at The Loft.

By Jamie Buchan
Shannon Sangster
Shannon Sangster. Image: Facebook

A Perth woman assaulted a rival in the toilets of a city nightspot, then gouged at her eye in a frenzied follow-up attack four days later.

Shannon Sangster ambushed her victim as she stepped out of a bathroom cubicle at The Loft and threw drink in her face, before repeatedly pounding her with a plastic glass.

The 23-year-old said she was “thoroughly ashamed” of her conduct in November 2022.

Her solicitor told Perth Sheriff Court there had been “some degree of provocation” and said the background to the attacks involved an “eternal love triangle”.

Sangster, of Tulliburn Place, appeared in the dock and admitted three charges of assault, including one that left her victim injured.

Toilet attack

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said the victim had gone to the South Street nightspot at 11pm on November 19 2022.

“At about 2am, she was with friends on the dancefloor and appeared in good spirits.

“She said she was going to the toilet and walked off to the bathroom area.

“The complainer went into a cubicle and when she had finished, opened the door and saw the accused in front of her holding a drink in her hand.

“Ms Sangster threw the drink in her face and then struck her several times with the plastic glass.

“The complainer managed to get the plastic glass from the accused before staff entered the toilets and separated them.”

Ms Paterson confirmed the victim suffered no cuts or scars from the first assault.

The woman’s friends were told by employees what had happened.

Loft nightclub in Perth.
The first assault happened in the toilets of the Loft nightclub on Perth’s South Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They went outside and saw her with redness across her face.

“Her hair and her dress were wet too,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused then walked up to the complainer but was asked to go away.

“She lunged forward and pulled her to the ground.

“Whilst the complainer was lying down, the accused punched her to the face and kneed her to the stomach.

“She then bit her on the thighs and her right wrist.

“The complainer managed to break free and the accused walked away.”

The victim was left with multiple bruises, the court heard.

Eye gouging

At about 5pm on November 23, the same woman was on Perth’s High Street when she was again approached by Sangster.

She dragged her to the ground, punched and kneed her.

“The complainer got back to her feet,” said Ms Paterson.

“Ms Sangster then pulled her hair and gouged at her right eye with her thumb.

“After the assault, the accused left the area.”

The charge states Sangster placed her finger into the woman’s eye and applied pressure.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “Ms Sangster is a first offender and thoroughly ashamed of her conduct.”

She was originally charged with attacking her victim with a glass but prosecutors accepted it was a plastic container.

“There is some childhood trauma that may have been a factor in this case,” Mr Tavendale said.

“It does appear there was a degree of provocation, in terms of an eternal love triangle.

“She is suitably embarrassed.”

Sheriff Alan Findlay ordered Sangster to stay at home between 7am and 7pm as part of a four-month restriction of liberty curfew order.

She was also placed on supervision for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Hay
Drink driver nearly struck police officer at Rewind in Perthshire after being ejected from…
Nicola McPhee
Dundee woman extorted target with paedophile claim
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Fake licence phone scheme
Francis Street fire, Chloe Arnott, Jamie Morrison
Fife fireraising couple jailed for life-endangering flats inferno
David Powell
Sex offender broke rules by working at Fife hotel and being near playpark
Gary Brown
Arbroath lout on register for groping female PC during arrest
Subway, Broughty Ferry
Subway worker cleared over claim she caused bread contamination in Broughty Ferry sandwich shop
John Healy
Jail for Dunfermline man caught dealing 61,000 'street valium' pills 
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair remanded after Brechin hotel mayhem
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Loitered outside and country park crash