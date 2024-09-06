Perth woman bit and eye-gouged ‘eternal love triangle’ rival

A Perth woman assaulted a rival in the toilets of a city nightspot, then gouged at her eye in a frenzied follow-up attack four days later.

Shannon Sangster ambushed her victim as she stepped out of a bathroom cubicle at The Loft and threw drink in her face, before repeatedly pounding her with a plastic glass.

The 23-year-old said she was “thoroughly ashamed” of her conduct in November 2022.

Her solicitor told Perth Sheriff Court there had been “some degree of provocation” and said the background to the attacks involved an “eternal love triangle”.

Sangster, of Tulliburn Place, appeared in the dock and admitted three charges of assault, including one that left her victim injured.

Toilet attack

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said the victim had gone to the South Street nightspot at 11pm on November 19 2022.

“At about 2am, she was with friends on the dancefloor and appeared in good spirits.

“She said she was going to the toilet and walked off to the bathroom area.

“The complainer went into a cubicle and when she had finished, opened the door and saw the accused in front of her holding a drink in her hand.

“Ms Sangster threw the drink in her face and then struck her several times with the plastic glass.

“The complainer managed to get the plastic glass from the accused before staff entered the toilets and separated them.”

Ms Paterson confirmed the victim suffered no cuts or scars from the first assault.

The woman’s friends were told by employees what had happened.

They went outside and saw her with redness across her face.

“Her hair and her dress were wet too,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused then walked up to the complainer but was asked to go away.

“She lunged forward and pulled her to the ground.

“Whilst the complainer was lying down, the accused punched her to the face and kneed her to the stomach.

“She then bit her on the thighs and her right wrist.

“The complainer managed to break free and the accused walked away.”

The victim was left with multiple bruises, the court heard.

Eye gouging

At about 5pm on November 23, the same woman was on Perth’s High Street when she was again approached by Sangster.

She dragged her to the ground, punched and kneed her.

“The complainer got back to her feet,” said Ms Paterson.

“Ms Sangster then pulled her hair and gouged at her right eye with her thumb.

“After the assault, the accused left the area.”

The charge states Sangster placed her finger into the woman’s eye and applied pressure.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “Ms Sangster is a first offender and thoroughly ashamed of her conduct.”

She was originally charged with attacking her victim with a glass but prosecutors accepted it was a plastic container.

“There is some childhood trauma that may have been a factor in this case,” Mr Tavendale said.

“It does appear there was a degree of provocation, in terms of an eternal love triangle.

“She is suitably embarrassed.”

Sheriff Alan Findlay ordered Sangster to stay at home between 7am and 7pm as part of a four-month restriction of liberty curfew order.

She was also placed on supervision for a year.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.