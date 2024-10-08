Obsessed Dundee man subjected ex-partner and her kids to McDonald’s terror trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obsessed Dundee man subjected ex-partner and her kids to McDonald’s terror trip

Robert Burns jumped up from the back of the vehicle while it was being driven on the Lochlands junction of the A90.

By Ciaran Shanks
Forfar McDonald's
Burns terrified the family by suddenly appearing in the car as they drove to the McDonald's at Forfar. Image: Google

An obsessed ex-partner subjected a woman and her children to a terror trip after hiding in her car, then jumping out as they drove to McDonald’s.

He shouted: “So you thought I wouldn’t find you and you don’t want to be with us?”

Burns has been jailed after he admitted an “astonishing” campaign of abuse towards the woman at addresses in Dundee and Forfar.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how in separate incidents, Burns took the woman’s car keys, forced his way into the home they used to share and climbed onto the bonnet of her vehicle.

The woman was so frightened by Burns – with whom she had been in a relationship for 20 years – she had to seek refuge in homeless accommodation.

Sinister start to behaviour

The court heard things deteriorated significantly on August 20 when Burns was removed from the Dundee address after an argument.

The following day, he forced open the locked patio door leading to the back garden and refused to leave.

She “gave up” asking him to leave but later made an “excuse” to get out of the property and dial 999.

He was again removed and the woman moved to a homeless unit with her children.

On August 29, she was taking the family to McDonald’s in Forfar and approached the Lochlands junction when Burns – who is believed to have been inside the car for a hours – appeared and made the remarks.

McDonalds’ terror

An agreed written narrative, which was not read aloud in court but perused by Sheriff Mark Thorley, stated: “They became terrified of the accused’s actions and the complainer slammed the brakes on the slip road.

“The accused began climbing through the car.

“The accused leaned over the complainer and removed the keys from the ignition and her mobile phone from the centre console.

“An older child told the accused to leave. Younger children were in the rear of the vehicle cowering in fear.”

The keys were only returned after the woman reluctantly agreed to Burns’ asking if they could resume their relationship.

The children were described as “shaking” after the woman drove them and Burns to the McDonald’s at Milton of Craigie in Dundee.

Jailed

Two days later, Burns ran onto the bonnet of the woman’s car before falsely claiming to police that she had tried to run him over.

A further disturbance occurred outside a school where Burns tried to remove the woman’s keys and attempted to drive while disqualified.

Burns, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct between August 20 and September 9 this year.

Solicitor David Sinclair said his client – a previous offender – had been at a “low ebb” with his mental health and was under “no illusions” about the potential sentence.

“It’s astonishing in terms of the quantum of events,” Sheriff Thorley said.

“It appears to me there’s absolutely no alternative but a custodial sentence.”

Burns was sentenced to 220 days in prison, consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving.

He was also made subject to a three-year non-harassment order and disqualified from driving for six years.

