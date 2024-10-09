Dundee man left partner ‘severely injured’ in Arbroath attack

A Dundee man assaulted his partner in Arbroath, then burst her nose for a second time while she tried to clean herself up in the bathroom.

Kevin Chaplin carried out the horrific attack after a night out in which he had consumed a cocktail of drink and drugs.

The HMP Perth inmate was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court, where he admitted domestic and police assaults, as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

He will be risk assessed before sentencing in November.

Violent outburst

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon explained Chaplin had returned home after an evening out on October 29 last year and he and his partner argued.

Chaplin punched her on the head and was told to leave but he grabbed the woman by the neck with both hands and lifted her from the ground.

After he released her, he repeatedly kicked and punched her, bursting her nose.

She went to the bathroom to clean up the blood and Chaplin followed her, initially to help but he lost his temper again and burst her nose a second time with another punch.

Police were contacted by a neighbour who heard screaming and banging.

Officers found the woman crying and with blood on her hands and face.

Chaplin was still in the living room, wearing a blood-stained t-shirt and as he was led away, he was violent and abusive towards police.

Apologised profusely

Solicitor Jim Laverty said his client plans and the woman had been in a relationship after 10 years as close friends.

“He himself has been shocked by the photographs (of her injuries).

“A matter which troubles Mr Chaplin is that he has lost a particularly good friend.

“(The complainer) has contacted him within HMP Perth and indicated she has forgiven him after Mr Chaplin had apologised profusely.

“Throughout Mr Chaplin’s life, there have been incidents where he has become addicted to alcohol and he has abused alcohol to a significant extent.

“He advises that that was the position on October 29.

“He had taken some illicit substances. That is a matter which Mr Chaplin is not prone to.

“The combination caused him to behave in a violent manner.

“He accepts that he was probably responsible for the argument.

“His behaviour was utterly unacceptable.”

Guilt

Chaplin, 38, admitted he impaired, permanently disfigured and severely injured his partner at an address in Arbroath.

He also admitted assaulting two police constables by trying to headbutt them and kicking them on their bodies and acting in a threatening or abusive manner on the way to West Bell Street HQ.

At the time, Chaplin was on two different bail orders.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing until November 1 in Dundee and ordered background reports.

Continuing Chaplin’s remand, the sheriff told Mr Laverty: “The impression that your client is quite dangerous is very strong.”

In 2015, Chaplin was labelled a “Hilltown musketeer” when he was jailed for 10 months for reaching over the counter in a kebab shop, grabbing a knife and waved it, repeatedly shouting he was going to “kill someone tonight.”

