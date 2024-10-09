Dundee man left partner ‘severely injured’ in Arbroath attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man left partner ‘severely injured’ in Arbroath attack

Kevin Chaplin carried out the horrific attack after a night out in which he had consumed a cocktail of drink and drugs.

By Ross Gardiner
Kevin Chaplin
Kevin Chaplin during a previous court appearance in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee man assaulted his partner in Arbroath, then burst her nose for a second time while she tried to clean herself up in the bathroom.

Kevin Chaplin carried out the horrific attack after a night out in which he had consumed a cocktail of drink and drugs.

The HMP Perth inmate was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court, where he admitted domestic and police assaults, as well as acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

He will be risk assessed before sentencing in November.

Violent outburst

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon explained Chaplin had returned home after an evening out on October 29 last year and he and his partner argued.

Chaplin punched her on the head and was told to leave but he grabbed the woman by the neck with both hands and lifted her from the ground.

After he released her, he repeatedly kicked and punched her, bursting her nose.

She went to the bathroom to clean up the blood and Chaplin followed her, initially to help but he lost his temper again and burst her nose a second time with another punch.

Police were contacted by a neighbour who heard screaming and banging.

Officers found the woman crying and with blood on her hands and face.

Chaplin was still in the living room, wearing a blood-stained t-shirt and as he was led away, he was violent and abusive towards police.

Apologised profusely

Solicitor Jim Laverty said his client plans and the woman had been in a relationship after 10 years as close friends.

“He himself has been shocked by the photographs (of her injuries).

“A matter which troubles Mr Chaplin is that he has lost a particularly good friend.

“(The complainer) has contacted him within HMP Perth and indicated she has forgiven him after Mr Chaplin had apologised profusely.

“Throughout Mr Chaplin’s life, there have been incidents where he has become addicted to alcohol and he has abused alcohol to a significant extent.

“He advises that that was the position on October 29.

“He had taken some illicit substances. That is a matter which Mr Chaplin is not prone to.

“The combination caused him to behave in a violent manner.

“He accepts that he was probably responsible for the argument.

“His behaviour was utterly unacceptable.”

Guilt

Chaplin, 38, admitted he impaired, permanently disfigured and severely injured his partner at an address in Arbroath.

He also admitted assaulting two police constables by trying to headbutt them and kicking them on their bodies and acting in a threatening or abusive manner on the way to West Bell Street HQ.

At the time, Chaplin was on two different bail orders.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey deferred sentencing until November 1 in Dundee and ordered background reports.

Continuing Chaplin’s remand, the sheriff told Mr Laverty: “The impression that your client is quite dangerous is very strong.”

In 2015, Chaplin was labelled a “Hilltown musketeer” when he was jailed for 10 months for reaching over the counter in a kebab shop, grabbing a knife and waved it, repeatedly shouting he was going to “kill someone tonight.”

