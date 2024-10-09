Dundee woman flies to Venice for first date lasting three days after TikTok romance

A lovestruck Dundee woman flew to Venice for a first date after getting swept up in an online romance on TikTok.

D’arcy Flanagan, 24, met London-based Nafis Delowar a month ago on the social media platform.

According to the Daily Record, the pair began speaking about their first date when D’arcy suggested she stop off in London on the way back from a solo trip to Venice she had planned.

However, Nafis decided to meet her there for the first time instead, which led to the couple enjoying a three-day first date in the Italian city.

In a viral TikTok posted by Nafis, which has had almost 76,000 views, the pair took part in a gondola ride and took in the architecture.

Dundee TikToker has first date in Venice

In the clip, he wrote: “72 hours and first date in Venice was a dream.

“We are now both on our flights home. Hopefully we see each other again soon.”

In another video, which has racked up 221,000 views, the couple enjoyed their final day together tucking into some pasta.

Nafis also alluded to a second date being on the cards.

Many took to social media to express their excitement for the couple.

One user said: “I just saw the previous TikTok about how you met.

“So happy the first date went well!

“I just know it’ll be a prosperous connection.”

Another said: “I am so here for this! It’s cute and special.

“How amazing it must have been!”

A third person added: “I love how you had the whole of UK rooting for you.”