Home News Dundee

Dundee woman flies to Venice for first date lasting three days after TikTok romance

D'arcy Flanagan, 24, met London-based Nafis Delowar on the social media platform.

By Chloe Burrell
D'arcy Flanagan and Nafis Delowar in Venice.
D'arcy Flanagan flew to Venice to meet Nafis Delowar. Image: Nafis.Delowar/TikTok

A lovestruck Dundee woman flew to Venice for a first date after getting swept up in an online romance on TikTok.

D’arcy Flanagan, 24, met London-based Nafis Delowar a month ago on the social media platform.

According to the Daily Record, the pair began speaking about their first date when D’arcy suggested she stop off in London on the way back from a solo trip to Venice she had planned.

D’arcy Flanagan: Image: darcyflanagan4/TikTok
Nafis Delowar. Image: Nafis.Delowar/TikTok

However, Nafis decided to meet her there for the first time instead, which led to the couple enjoying a three-day first date in the Italian city.

In a viral TikTok posted by Nafis, which has had almost 76,000 views, the pair took part in a gondola ride and took in the architecture.

Dundee TikToker has first date in Venice

In the clip, he wrote: “72 hours and first date in Venice was a dream.

“We are now both on our flights home. Hopefully we see each other again soon.”

In another video, which has racked up 221,000 views, the couple enjoyed their final day together tucking into some pasta.

Architecture in Venice.
The couple admired the Venetian architecture. Image: Nafis.Delowar/TikTok
Nafis Delowar and D'arcy Flanagan in Venice.
The couple spent three days together. Image: Nafis.Delowar/TikTok

Nafis also alluded to a second date being on the cards.

Many took to social media to express their excitement for the couple.

One user said: “I just saw the previous TikTok about how you met.

“So happy the first date went well!

Nafis Delowar and D'arcy Flanagan in Venice.
The couple indulged in plenty of pasta. Image: Nafis.Delowar/TikTok
Nafis Delowar in Venice.
Nafis has alluded to a second date with D’arcy. Image: Nafis.Delowar/TikTok

“I just know it’ll be a prosperous connection.”

Another said: “I am so here for this! It’s cute and special.

“How amazing it must have been!”

A third person added: “I love how you had the whole of UK rooting for you.”

