New homes approved for fire-hit former Gartwhinzean Hotel site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New homes approved for fire-hit former Gartwhinzean Hotel site

The Gartwhinzean Hotel went up in flames in 2012. Now 29 new homes will be built on the Kinross-shire site.

By Morag Lindsay
Gartwhinzean Hotel ablaze in 2012
Fire crews at the Gartwhinzean Hotel in 2012. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A former Kinross-shire hotel site is set to be transformed after councillors approved plans for 29 new houses.

The Gartwhinzean Hotel at Powmill was demolished after a major fire 12 years ago.

Developer Kera Scotland now has permission to build 22 houses for sale, along with seven affordable homes for Kingdom Housing Association.

The properties will include a mix of bungalows and terraced homes.

They will be built on the site of the former hotel and car park, and on a neighbouring field.

Fire fighter firing water hose at Hotel building
The Gartwhinzean Hotel was derelict before the fire in 2012 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The application is part of a two-phase masterplan for the area.

A planning statement submitted with the application says it’s hoped another 17 houses might be built there at a later stage.

Officers address neighbours’ concerns over Gartwhinzean Hotel site

There were a number of objections to the proposal.

Powmill Residents Group raised concerns about the inclusion of an electricity substation.

The group said this could pose “significant health issues” to residents in nearby properties.

It also called for it to be fenced off to make it safe from playing children.

Conservative Councillor David Illingworth.
Conservative Councillor David Illingworth said he had happy memories of the Gartwhinzean Hotel.

Council planners said they had consulted colleagues in environmental health and were satisfied that the substation was in line with wider guidance from the National Grid.

And councillors unanimously approved the application.

Bailie Claire McLaren said: “It’s great to see a disused site becoming a housing opportunity.”

Councillor David Illingworth seconded her motion, adding: “It’s a site I know well. I spent many happy evenings in the Gartwhinzean Hotel in the past.”

Powmill visitors set to return

The Gartwhinzean Hotel went up in flames in 2012 after lying empty for some years.

It was demolished later that year.

Fire fighter walking in front of burning hotel
The fire at the Gartwhinzean Hotel, Powmill. Imagr: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In its heyday it boasted 22 rooms and a large function suite, built onto a traditional 19th century house.

Previous plans to build houses, or a retirement village on the site, came to nothing.

The Powmill area is also in line for a major new leisure park development.

Councillors approved plans for 142 holiday units at the nearby disused Devonshaw Whinstone Quarry.

More from Perth & Kinross

Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.
Firefighters tackle blaze in ward at Perth's Murray Royal Hospital
Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation
Dunolly House exterior
Aberfeldy set for 8 new holiday flats as hostel conversion plans approved
Sir Rod Stewart at Blair Castle in Perthshire with the Duke of Argyll (left) and Ian Smith, chair of The Keepers of the Quaich, (right). Image: Pressteam Scotland
Rod Stewart inducted into exclusive whisky society at Perthshire castle banquet
Cameron Rae aged 11 with his mum Kerry Burgess. Image: Kerry Burgess
EXCLUSIVE: Mum of murdered Perth man Cameron Rae says no sentence will ever be…
Annette Bond
Perthshire benefits cheat has sentence cut on appeal
Group of people cutting ribbon in front of visitor centre at Grandtully
40 new parking places at Perthshire beauty spot in £1.3million visitor services boost
Gavin Owens has been traced.
Police trace missing woman, 19, last seen in Muthill
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Charity boss from Perthshire jailed for stealing nearly £100k
Dinosaurs set to return to Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Perthshire hotel to host giant robot dinosaurs event

Conversation