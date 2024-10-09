New homes approved for fire-hit former Gartwhinzean Hotel site

A former Kinross-shire hotel site is set to be transformed after councillors approved plans for 29 new houses.

The Gartwhinzean Hotel at Powmill was demolished after a major fire 12 years ago.

Developer Kera Scotland now has permission to build 22 houses for sale, along with seven affordable homes for Kingdom Housing Association.

The properties will include a mix of bungalows and terraced homes.

They will be built on the site of the former hotel and car park, and on a neighbouring field.

The application is part of a two-phase masterplan for the area.

A planning statement submitted with the application says it’s hoped another 17 houses might be built there at a later stage.

Officers address neighbours’ concerns over Gartwhinzean Hotel site

There were a number of objections to the proposal.

Powmill Residents Group raised concerns about the inclusion of an electricity substation.

The group said this could pose “significant health issues” to residents in nearby properties.

It also called for it to be fenced off to make it safe from playing children.

Council planners said they had consulted colleagues in environmental health and were satisfied that the substation was in line with wider guidance from the National Grid.

And councillors unanimously approved the application.

Bailie Claire McLaren said: “It’s great to see a disused site becoming a housing opportunity.”

Councillor David Illingworth seconded her motion, adding: “It’s a site I know well. I spent many happy evenings in the Gartwhinzean Hotel in the past.”

Powmill visitors set to return

The Gartwhinzean Hotel went up in flames in 2012 after lying empty for some years.

It was demolished later that year.

In its heyday it boasted 22 rooms and a large function suite, built onto a traditional 19th century house.

Previous plans to build houses, or a retirement village on the site, came to nothing.

The Powmill area is also in line for a major new leisure park development.

Councillors approved plans for 142 holiday units at the nearby disused Devonshaw Whinstone Quarry.