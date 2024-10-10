Woman who left Dundee MP in fear for life is sentenced to unpaid work

A woman who caused an MP to fear for his life by threatening him outside his Dundee office has been ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work in the community.

Alannah Morgan was found guilty after trial of causing fear or alarm to Dundee West MP Chris Law near his constituency office in the city.

The SNP politician was “panicked and distressed” by the angry confrontation in the wake of two other MPs being murdered.

Sentencing sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “These were serious offences, including threatening behaviour near to the office of a Member of Parliament, at a time when democratically elected politicians had been murdered.

“You are entitled to express political opinions but the words you chose and the tone you used, meant this amount to criminal offending.”

He said he considered custody but opted for a community sentence due to the passage of time and Morgan’s improved circumstances.

SNP politician Mr Law told the trial at Dundee Sheriff Court he feared he could be the latest politician to follow in the tragic footsteps of murdered duo Jo Cox and Sir David Amess.

He said he had to take the threats “very seriously indeed.”

He told the trial 52-year-old Morgan said: “F**k you. You will all be gone soon. The whole lot of you.”

Mr Law, 54, said: “I was concerned at the tone of the language. Anger was the clearest emotion around it.

“There wasn’t that much distance between us and I didn’t want an altercation.

“We lost two MPs who have been murdered and many have had death threats.

“I am not in the office and not under security in the street so obviously it’s a concern.

“Somebody shouting so aggressively at me – totally out of the blue – and unprovoked from someone I believed I had never met before, I would perceive it as a threat.”

Morgan, of Bonnethill Court, Dundee, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on November 24 2022 and the next day by following Mr Law and shouting, swearing and making threats towards him.

Morgan was also found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Dundee police HQ on November 29.

She admitted two charges of graffiti-ing The Chicken Club and Boots in Lochee High Street on November 22 2022 by spraypainting a swastika and the phrase Bad Religion – the logo of the band of that name.

