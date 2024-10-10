Woman who left Dundee MP in fear for life is sentenced to unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who left Dundee MP in fear for life is sentenced to unpaid work

Chris Law MP said he was left in fear for his life after being approached by Alannah Morgan.

By Gordon Currie
Alannah Morgan and Chris Law
Alannah Morgan (left) was found guilty of causing Chris Law MP fear and alarm.

A woman who caused an MP to fear for his life by threatening him outside his Dundee office has been ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work in the community.

Alannah Morgan was found guilty after trial of causing fear or alarm to Dundee West MP Chris Law near his constituency office in the city.

The SNP politician was “panicked and distressed” by the angry confrontation in the wake of two other MPs being murdered.

Sentencing sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “These were serious offences, including threatening behaviour near to the office of a Member of Parliament, at a time when democratically elected politicians had been murdered.

“You are entitled to express political opinions but the words you chose and the tone you used, meant this amount to criminal offending.”

He said he considered custody but opted for a community sentence due to the passage of time and Morgan’s improved circumstances.

Alannah Morgan
Alannah Morgan.

SNP politician Mr Law told the trial at Dundee Sheriff Court he feared he could be the latest politician to follow in the tragic footsteps of murdered duo Jo Cox and Sir David Amess.

He said he had to take the threats “very seriously indeed.”

He told the trial 52-year-old Morgan said: “F**k you. You will all be gone soon. The whole lot of you.”

Mr Law, 54, said: “I was concerned at the tone of the language. Anger was the clearest emotion around it.

“There wasn’t that much distance between us and I didn’t want an altercation.

“We lost two MPs who have been murdered and many have had death threats.

“I am not in the office and not under security in the street so obviously it’s a concern.

“Somebody shouting so aggressively at me – totally out of the blue – and unprovoked from someone I believed I had never met before, I would perceive it as a threat.”

Jo Cox MP
Mr Law was concerned after what had happened to Labour MP Jo Cox, murdered outside her constituency office in West Yorkshire. Image: PA

Morgan, of Bonnethill Court, Dundee, was found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on November 24 2022 and the next day by following Mr Law and shouting, swearing and making threats towards him.

Morgan was also found guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Dundee police HQ on November 29.

She admitted two charges of graffiti-ing The Chicken Club and Boots in Lochee High Street on November 22 2022 by spraypainting a swastika and the phrase Bad Religion – the logo of the band of that name.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

