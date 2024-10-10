Dundee firefighter bags more than £700 of shopping in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee firefighter bags more than £700 of shopping in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Barrie McCourt's trolley dash also raised cash for Dundee and Angus Foodbank.

By Ben MacDonald
Barrie McCourt wins over £2,000 in Aldi Supermarket Sweep
Barrie McCourt won over £2,000 in Aldi's Supermarket Sweep. Image: Chris Scott

A Dundee firefighter has won more than £700 of shopping after taking part in Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep challenge.

Barrie McCourt, from Blackness Road Station, went wild in the aisles of the Stack Leisure Park store on September 29 after winning a competition to take part.

During the five-minute trolley dash – inspired by the legendary gameshow – he grabbed everything from fresh meat to laundry powder and sweeties.

Barrie raised over £1,400, which he donated to Dundee and Angus Foodbank. Image: Chris Scott

The challenge also raises money for charity, with Aldi Scotland matching the value of the sweep and donating the cash to a charity of the contestant’s choice.

Barrie chose Dundee and Angus Foodbank, which took home £1,464.28 after Barrie successfully found a hidden inflatable which doubled the supermarket’s donation.

Barrie said: “I remember watching Dale Winton host Supermarket Sweep as a young boy growing up in the Hilltown.

Firefighter’s wife and daughter cheered him on during Aldi Supermarket Sweep

“I was delighted to be able to participate in a real-life version with my wife Pamela and daughter Rowan cheering me on.

“I’m also equally delighted to have raised a decent amount for the local food bank and glad I’ve been able to give something worthwhile back to my local community at a time when people need it most.”

Dundee and Angus Foodbank’s manager, Ken Linton, said: “We were so pleased to be nominated as the recipient charity for Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep once again, and are very grateful to Barrie and to Aldi.

“This generous donation will make a real difference in our work to help those who need it most.”

