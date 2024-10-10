Dundee firefighter bags more than £700 of shopping in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

A Dundee firefighter has won more than £700 of shopping after taking part in Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep challenge.

Barrie McCourt, from Blackness Road Station, went wild in the aisles of the Stack Leisure Park store on September 29 after winning a competition to take part.

During the five-minute trolley dash – inspired by the legendary gameshow – he grabbed everything from fresh meat to laundry powder and sweeties.

The challenge also raises money for charity, with Aldi Scotland matching the value of the sweep and donating the cash to a charity of the contestant’s choice.

Barrie chose Dundee and Angus Foodbank, which took home £1,464.28 after Barrie successfully found a hidden inflatable which doubled the supermarket’s donation.

Barrie said: “I remember watching Dale Winton host Supermarket Sweep as a young boy growing up in the Hilltown.

Firefighter’s wife and daughter cheered him on during Aldi Supermarket Sweep

“I was delighted to be able to participate in a real-life version with my wife Pamela and daughter Rowan cheering me on.

“I’m also equally delighted to have raised a decent amount for the local food bank and glad I’ve been able to give something worthwhile back to my local community at a time when people need it most.”

Dundee and Angus Foodbank’s manager, Ken Linton, said: “We were so pleased to be nominated as the recipient charity for Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep once again, and are very grateful to Barrie and to Aldi.

“This generous donation will make a real difference in our work to help those who need it most.”