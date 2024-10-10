Former Wren Fiona bumps into King Charles during Angus glens training trek for Vietnam yomp

Former Wren Fiona Laing has received a royal boost in her training for a Vietnam jungle challenge after meeting King Charles in the Angus glens.

Fiona, from Arbroath, was putting in some final miles in the hills ahead of flying out to Hanoi for the 100-kilometre adventure to raise money for armed forces charity SSAFA.

But she got the surprise of her life when a fellow walker on the famous Jock’s Road path turned out to be the King.

The famous route between Glen Doll and Braemar is a favourite with walkers, including generations of royals.

And as the patron of SSAFA the King was thrilled to hear about Fiona’s challenge.

They spent around 15 minutes chatting on the glen path before heading off on their separate ways.

Vietnam trek is thank you to SSAFA

Fiona is part of the group tackling the SSAFA Vietnam Trek later this month.

It is a six-day, 100km hike in the north Vietnamese highlands, in full kit and with heavy packs.

“I am only 8 stone 4lbs so it’s going to be a long hard slog with weight,” said Fiona.

“We have five days to complete the trek and failure is not an option for me.”

And she told King Charles how her driving force will be the lifeline support she received from SSAFA after falling seriously ill two years ago.

Fiona served in the Women’s Royal Navy Service (WRNS) and at 17 met a Royal Marine named Dave in the mess at HMS Camperdown, Dundee.

They dated for four years before going their separate ways, but reconnected 11 years ago and have been together since.

After leaving the Wrens Fiona became a small business owner of an Arbroath harbourside shop, while raising three kids as a single mother.

But she was then struck by serious illness.

She had her stomach and intestine removed – and as a small business owner got zero help from the benefits system.

Fiona was at an all-time low.

“I had to close my business in order to receive help,” said the 56-year-old.

“Not only was that mentally draining, but it took all of my savings too.

“I didn’t know where to turn – so I turned to SSAFA.

“They stepped in and took some of the burden off me. SSAFA literally saved my life, and doing this trek is my way of saying thanks.”

Royal Marines bikers back Fiona

For the past year Fiona has been making candles and soaps from home.

She also rides motorbikes with her partner Dave as part of the Royal Marines Association Riders.

And Fiona led the success of Arbroath bike meets which have raised thousands of pounds for charity. They have grown to be the biggest on the east coast of Scotland.

In June, RMA riders supported a special Arbroath cinema screening for the Vietnam adventure.

Fiona has just hit her £3,000 charity target for SSAFA, but hopes the total will rise further.

You can donate to her fundraising page at justgiving.com/page/fiona-laing-1710852946045