Former Wren Fiona bumps into King Charles during Angus glens training trek for Vietnam yomp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Wren Fiona bumps into King Charles during Angus glens training trek for Vietnam yomp

Fiona Laing from Arbroath is about to head to Hanoi to begin a gruelling 100-kilometre adventure for military charity SSAFA.

By Graham Brown
Fiona Laing has done much of her tra8ining for the Vietnam trek in the Angus Glens. Image: Supplied
Fiona Laing has done much of her tra8ining for the Vietnam trek in the Angus Glens. Image: Supplied

Former Wren Fiona Laing has received a royal boost in her training for a Vietnam jungle challenge after meeting King Charles in the Angus glens.

Fiona, from Arbroath, was putting in some final miles in the hills ahead of flying out to Hanoi for the 100-kilometre adventure to raise money for armed forces charity SSAFA.

But she got the surprise of her life when a fellow walker on the famous Jock’s Road path turned out to be the King.

The famous route between Glen Doll and Braemar is a favourite with walkers, including generations of royals.

And as the patron of SSAFA the King was thrilled to hear about Fiona’s challenge.

They spent around 15 minutes chatting on the glen path before heading off on their separate ways.

Vietnam trek is thank you to SSAFA

Fiona is part of the group tackling the SSAFA Vietnam Trek later this month.

It is a six-day, 100km hike in the north Vietnamese highlands, in full kit and with heavy packs.

“I am only 8 stone 4lbs so it’s going to be a long hard slog with weight,” said Fiona.

“We have five days to complete the trek and failure is not an option for me.”

And she told King Charles how her driving force will be the lifeline support she received from SSAFA after falling seriously ill two years ago.

Fiona served in the Women’s Royal Navy Service (WRNS) and at 17 met a Royal Marine named Dave in the mess at HMS Camperdown, Dundee.

They dated for four years before going their separate ways, but reconnected 11 years ago and have been together since.

After leaving the Wrens Fiona became a small business owner of an Arbroath harbourside shop, while raising three kids as a single mother.

Fiona Liang from Arbroath is undertaking a charity trek in Vietnam.
Fiona Laing and daughter Skye Laing at a Royal Marines Association biker event in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But she was then struck by serious illness.

She had her stomach and intestine removed – and as a small business owner got zero help from the benefits system.

Fiona was at an all-time low.

“I had to close my business in order to receive help,” said the 56-year-old.

“Not only was that mentally draining, but it took all of my savings too.

“I didn’t know where to turn – so I turned to SSAFA.

“They stepped in and took some of the burden off me. SSAFA literally saved my life, and doing this trek is my way of saying thanks.”

Royal Marines bikers back Fiona

For the past year Fiona has been making candles and soaps from home.

She also rides motorbikes with her partner Dave as part of the Royal Marines Association Riders.

And Fiona led the success of Arbroath bike meets which have raised thousands of pounds for charity. They have grown to be the biggest on the east coast of Scotland.

Fiona Laing (centre) with cinema manager Connie Gallagher (left) and daughter Skye Laing at The Bikeriders premiere. Image: Wallace Ferrier

In June, RMA riders supported a special Arbroath cinema screening for the Vietnam adventure.

Fiona has just hit her £3,000 charity target for SSAFA, but hopes the total will rise further.

You can donate to her fundraising page at justgiving.com/page/fiona-laing-1710852946045

More from Angus & The Mearns

BBC showing hurricane force winds across the UK
BBC apologise after weather app forecasts 'hurricane-force winds' for Tayside and Fife
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar has been issued with an enforcement notice
Troubled Angus care operator's assurance to residents in wake of three residential home closures
Alan Massie
Forfar doctor murderer had double razor weapon in Perth Prison
Chillies of Carnoustie.
Carnoustie restaurant Chillies under new ownership
The Royal British Legion in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View
Arbroath British Legion bar worker wins £21k payout after bosses slashed hours when he…
Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicol at their Halloween-themed house in Park View, Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin family transform home into Ghostbusters haunted house for Halloween
Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation
Kevin Chaplin
Dundee man left partner 'severely injured' in Arbroath attack
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair sentenced after Brechin hotel mayhem
Drew Rogers
Arbroath submariner to pay nearly £10k for vicious street assault on neighbour

Conversation