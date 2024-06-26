Ex-Wren Fiona enlists Tom Hardy for Arbroath bikers event to help Vietnam trek fund

Tom Hardy has helped former Angus Wren Fiona Laing a step closer to her fundraising target for a Vietnam trek later this year.

And although the Hollywood A-lister wasn’t able to make a return visit to Arbroath, a special screening of his new hit movie brought out Royal Marines Association bikers in support of Fiona’s fund.

In October, Fiona will tackle a 100-kilometre trek in the mountainous northern Highlands of Hoa Binh Province for armed forces charity SSAFA.

It will be a gruelling challenge for the well-known 56-year-old after a couple of years of serious health issues.

But fiesty Fiona says failure is “not an option”.

She has a £3,000 target for the Vietnam adventure.

And RMA riders boosted the fund with their support of a special premiere of The Bikeriders at Chalmers Filmhouse in Arbroath.

Tom Hardy stars in the film alongside Jodie Comer and Austin Butler.

Hardy’s no stranger to Arbroath, having spent time with the Royal Marines of 45 Commando at their Condor base in 2015.

Epic challenge

Fiona joked: “Unfortunately Tom couldn’t make it to Arbroath this time, but my biker friends did me proud.

“This Vietnam challenge will be epic for me since taking poorly nearly two years ago.

“I am only 8 stone 4lbs, so it’s going to be a long hard slog with weight and in full kit.

“I’m a former Wren and served with commando units so I’m counting on the lads for some training trips to complete this yomp safely.

“We have five days to complete the trek.

“It’s in the mountainous northern highlands of Vietnam so I’ve been putting in the winter training in the glens for the past few months.”

She has already raised more than £2,000 for SSAFA through a Justgiving page.

You can support Fiona by donating here.

Fiona also organises the popular Arbroath RMA rider gatherings which have raised thousands of pounds for charity.