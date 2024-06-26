Ex-Wren Fiona enlists Tom Hardy for Arbroath bikers event to help Vietnam trek fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Wren Fiona enlists Tom Hardy for Arbroath bikers event to help Vietnam trek fund

Royal Marines bikers were at a special Arbroath film premiere of The Bikeriders to raise funds for armed forces charity SSAFA.

By Graham Brown
Fiona Laing (centre) with cinema manager Connie Gallagher (left) and daughter Skye Laing at The Bikeriders premiere. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Fiona Laing (centre) with cinema manager Connie Gallagher (left) and daughter Skye Laing at The Bikeriders premiere. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Tom Hardy has helped former Angus Wren Fiona Laing a step closer to her fundraising target for a Vietnam trek later this year.

And although the Hollywood A-lister wasn’t able to make a return visit to Arbroath, a special screening of his new hit movie brought out Royal Marines Association bikers in support of Fiona’s fund.

In October, Fiona will tackle a 100-kilometre trek in the mountainous northern Highlands of Hoa Binh Province for armed forces charity SSAFA.

It will be a gruelling challenge for the well-known 56-year-old after a couple of years of serious health issues.

But fiesty Fiona says failure is “not an option”.

She has a £3,000 target for the Vietnam adventure.

And RMA riders boosted the fund with their support of a special premiere of The Bikeriders at Chalmers Filmhouse in Arbroath.

Tom Hardy stars in the film alongside Jodie Comer and Austin Butler.

Hardy’s no stranger to Arbroath, having spent time with the Royal Marines of 45 Commando at their Condor base in 2015.

Epic challenge

Fiona joked: “Unfortunately Tom couldn’t make it to Arbroath this time, but my biker friends did me proud.

“This Vietnam challenge will be epic for me since taking poorly nearly two years ago.

“I am only 8 stone 4lbs, so it’s going to be a long hard slog with weight and in full kit.

“I’m a former Wren and served with commando units so I’m counting on the lads for some training trips to complete this yomp safely.

ex-Wren Fiona Laing from Arbroath is taking on a charity Vietnam trek for SSAFA.
Fiona Laing and daughter Skye are dedicated forces fundraisers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We have five days to complete the trek.

“It’s in the mountainous northern highlands of Vietnam so I’ve been putting in the winter training in the glens for the past few months.”

She has already raised more than £2,000 for SSAFA through a Justgiving page.

You can support Fiona by donating here.

Fiona also organises the popular Arbroath RMA rider gatherings which have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

