Pair caught red-handed with kilogram of cannabis in Dundee street

Officers also found more than £13,000 in cash after watching Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis's illegal handover in a Hilltown cul-de-sac.

By Ross Gardiner
Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis admitted possessing cannabis at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Police caught two men in Dundee’s Hilltown area shifting almost a kilogram of cannabis between their vehicles.

Lithuanian duo Aurimas Zabiela and Adomas Kirdulis both appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Officers also seized more than £13,000 cash from the pair, along with a payment list.

The men, from Fife and Lanarkshire, will be sentenced next month.

Illicit haul handover

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie explained police had received intelligence and attended at the cul-de-sac in Sibbald Street at around 4.15pm on March 29 last year.

They found the two men along with Zabiela’s white Volkswagen and Kirdulis’s black Ford Mondeo.

The men were caught by police at Sibbald Street in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DCT Media

Officers saw Kirdulis moving a large white plastic bag from his car into Zabiela’s.

Police intervened and found the back was full of herbal matter and had £700 cash inside.

In Kirdulis’s Mondeo, they found another £9,500 in cash and on his person they found bundles of cash totalling £2,000, £560 and £520.

They also found he had payment list.

Police seized £610 from Zabiela, Ms Ritchie said.

The drugs, which later tested positive for cannabis, weighed 983.8g and were valued at up to £6,000 if sold by the kilo.

However, Ms Ritchie explained the haul could have fetched £8,750 in ounce deal and five figures if sold in smaller deals still.

Guilty pleas

Zabiela, 46, of Salisbury Street in Kirkcaldy, and 33-year-old Kirdulis, of Linkwood Road in Airdrie, appeared in the dock together.

Both men were aided through proceedings by an interpreter.

They each admitted that on March 29 last year, they possessed the Class B drug on Sibbald Street in Dundee with the intention of supplying it.

At the time, Kirdulis was on a bail order relating to proceedings in the Falkirk area.

After being charged, both men were kept in police custody and appeared at a private hearing the following day.

They have been on bail since.

Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The court heard neither men have any previous convictions.

However, solicitor Kerr Sneddon said Zabiela has a careless driving offence and Kirdulis is currently on a community order.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentencing until November 12 for background reports to be prepared.

At that hearing, a motion to fix a confiscation hearing in relation to proceeds of crime will be made.

