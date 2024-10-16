Jail for Dundee abuser caught with ‘formidable’ zombie knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for Dundee abuser caught with ‘formidable’ zombie knife

Bradley Forsyth admitted a string of offences ranging from threatening to murder his ex-partner to car thefts and driving while disqualified.

By Ciaran Shanks
Bradley Forsyth with a zombie knife similar to the one he was caught with.
A domestic abuser caught with a “formidable” zombie knife in a Dundee multi has been hit with a hefty jail term.

Repeat offender Bradley Forsyth was locked up after he admitted a string of offences ranging from threatening to murder his ex-partner to car thefts and driving while disqualified.

Forsyth’s substance misuse was blamed for various crimes at addresses in Dundee between November 2023 and May this year.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Forsyth: “A custodial sentence is required, as you know.

“I think your substance addictions are making you do daft things but the trouble is, they are not only daft but they are providing a danger to the public and that can’t be tolerated.”

Sinister voice note

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Forsyth stole a van on November 16 2023 before being found driving unfit through drink or drugs.

Staff at a convenience store followed and filmed Forsyth driving erratically with the hazard lights on.

Bradley Forsyth appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Police caught up with Forsyth, 33, who was so intoxicated that he was unable to provide a specimen of breath.

He had been released on bail on September 25 2023 with conditions not to contact his former partner.

However, the lout left the woman a sinister voice note while under the influence of drugs.

During the message, he said: “You’re a scumbag. I’ll breach bail to murder you or knock you out.”

Blade shown to sheriff

On May 6, people living in an Elders Court flat contacted police after their CCTV camera kept notifying them of movement at around 6am.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused and another person were at the front door of a property at 6am trying to speak to an occupier.

“The accused had a large zombie knife in his hand and was traced on the ground floor.”

A zombie knife similar to the one shown in court.

The lethal weapon – 60cm in length with a 43cm blade – was shown to Sheriff Carmichael in court.

Zombie knives are so-called because they are ornate “statement” weapons over eight inches in length, inspired by horror films and TV shows like the Walking Dead.

Forsyth, a prisoner at HMP Perth, was also in breach of a curfew which was imposed three days earlier at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He pled guilty to 10 charges of stealing two cars, driving while disqualified and uninsured, driving unfit through drink or drugs, leaving his ex-partner an abusive voice message, possessing a knife and breaching bail.

Keen to clear slate

In August, Forsyth was locked up for 16 months for his part in a violent robbery in Arbroath.

Defence solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “He was at great pains to clear the slate and get a disposal today.”

Mr Hampton said Forsyth was struggling with addiction problems at the time of the offences.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court

Referring to the incident with the zombie knife, which he described as “formidable”, the lawyer said: “He had gone to purchase drugs and in the course of the conversation, he was handed this item by another individual to take to another flat to sell it to buy drugs.

“He thinks he had it for 20 minutes but notwithstanding that he’s in the public area of a multi-storey block.”

Sheriff Carmichael sentenced Forsyth to 43 months in prison, banned him from driving for 20 months and imposed a three-year non-harassment order.

The prison sentence was backdated to May.

